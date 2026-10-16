A first look at Romeo Beckham's upcoming gay tennis drama shows the budding star sharing a steamy moment with his on-screen lover.

The middle son of David and Victoria is starring in queer romance film Forty Love, which charts the love story between two ambitious tennis rivals.

It follows tennis superstar Sacha Gallo (Paul Kircher) who has been training for years with his father to win a major trophy in Paris.

But the arrival of a charismatic new rival - played by Romeo - threatens to disrupt all of that.

The first trailer gives a taste of the heated enemies-to-lovers storyline as the two players lurch from intimacy to hatred.

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