The World Health Organisation (WHO) have approved the first malaria treatment specifically for babies.

Infants had previously been treated with formulations designed for older children - a practice which increased the chance of dosing errors and side effects, according to the WHO.

However, it will soon be possible to use Coartem Baby to treat babies as small as 2kg (4.4lb).

The medicine - which comes in the form of sweet cherry-flavoured tablets that can be dissolved into liquids, such as breast milk - has been given WHO pre-qualification, meaning it meets international standards of quality, safety and efficacy.

It is expected to have a big impact in Africa, where some areas see as many as 18% of children under six months infected.

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