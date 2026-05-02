First malaria drug for babies approved by World Health Organisation
Coartem Baby has been given WHO pre-qualification - meaning it meets international standards of quality, safety and efficacy.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) have approved the first malaria treatment specifically for babies.
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Infants had previously been treated with formulations designed for older children - a practice which increased the chance of dosing errors and side effects, according to the WHO.
However, it will soon be possible to use Coartem Baby to treat babies as small as 2kg (4.4lb).
The medicine - which comes in the form of sweet cherry-flavoured tablets that can be dissolved into liquids, such as breast milk - has been given WHO pre-qualification, meaning it meets international standards of quality, safety and efficacy.
It is expected to have a big impact in Africa, where some areas see as many as 18% of children under six months infected.
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Of the 610,000 people who died from malaria in 2024, about three quarters were under-fives in Africa.
WHO director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the development could be a game changer.
"For centuries, malaria has stolen children from their parents, and health, wealth and hope from communities. But today, the story is changing.”
Coartem Baby contains two antimalarial drugs, artemether and lumefantrine.
It was developed by the multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis and the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV).