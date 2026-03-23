The first men have been tested as part of a landmark UK trial into the future of prostate cancer screening.

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In a draft recommendation last year, it said no to population-wide screening using the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, saying it “is likely to cause more harm than good”.

It comes as the UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC), which advises the Government, publishes its final guidance this week on screening men for prostate cancer.

Experts hope it will inform the future of population-wide prostate cancer screening for men by seeing which tests – such as genetic tests or 10-minute MRI scans – can be combined.

The Transform trial, funded by Prostate Cancer UK and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), could give results and lead to changes in as little as two years.

The committee put forward only a recommendation to screen men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations, which puts them at far higher risk of prostate cancer, every two years, between the ages of 45 and 61.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was surprised by the move, but any final decision needs to be “based on science and evidence, not on politics”.

Many experts argue that the PSA test is not very reliable because men with a high PSA level may not have cancer, and some men with cancer have a normal PSA result.

A positive test result may lead to unnecessary treatment for slow-growing or harmless tumours, leaving men at risk of side effects such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

However, others argue that current evidence supports wider testing and urged experts to reconsider.

The UKNSC has agreed to review any new evidence from the Transform trial.

One of the first people tested in the new Transform trial is Jaroslaw Galik, 55, from London.

He and other men attended the InHealth community diagnostic centre in Ealing, west London, for a combination of PSA blood tests, fast MRI scans and/or genetic spit tests to find the safest and most effective way to detect the cancer.

Mr Galik said: “I’d heard a bit about prostate cancer over the years and had always thought I should probably speak to my GP, but I never actually got round to doing anything about it.

“There isn’t that routine screening programme, so it just wasn’t something that felt urgent.

“When the letter about Transform came through, I realised this was a straightforward way to check my own risk while also contributing to something bigger.

“If taking part helps move us closer to having a proper screening programme in the future, so men are just invited by their GP like they are for other cancers, that would make such a difference.

“To think that just by taking a couple of tests I could be helping to finally get to screening and save thousands of lives is incredible.”

Laura Kerby, chief executive of Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Men across the country are crying out for a screening programme and we’re committed to building a future where every man gets that chance.

“That is why we have driven the development of Transform and funded the £42 million programme, alongside the NIHR.

“We know that a safe and effective mass screening programme could save thousands of men’s lives and it starts with these men walking through the door today and trialling these tests.

“They’re helping to build a future where prostate cancer is found early, consistently and fairly, and where no man’s diagnosis is left to chance.”

Mr Streeting said: “Transform is the most ambitious prostate cancer research programme in a generation and I’m proud the Government is backing it.

“The evidence it generates will be crucial in shaping how we screen for this disease for decades to come.”