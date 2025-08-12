The first migrant illegally working as a Deliveroo rider has been convicted, with a judge handing down a fine equivalent to just 2 hours' pay.

Abdullah Merez, 23, admitted to delivering food for the company after he was caught by police delivering in Woking, Surrey, on May 2 of this year.

He was handed a conditional discharge by Justices of the Peace after they heard that he was in debt.

The Justices also heard that the offence was his first.

Merez was ordered pay a victim surcharge at the minimum end of the scale, amounting to £26 — just two hours’ pay for a Deliveroo rider.

Read more: US 'hitwoman' in a niqab disguise guilty of botched revenge plot murder bid

Read more: 'They've taken over the whole building': London tenants say housing giant left them living in year-long 'rat nightmare'