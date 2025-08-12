First migrant convicted of illegally working for Deliveroo - but receives shock fine of just 2 hours' pay
The first migrant illegally working as a Deliveroo rider has been convicted, with a judge handing down a fine equivalent to just 2 hours' pay.
Abdullah Merez, 23, admitted to delivering food for the company after he was caught by police delivering in Woking, Surrey, on May 2 of this year.
He was handed a conditional discharge by Justices of the Peace after they heard that he was in debt.
The Justices also heard that the offence was his first.
Merez was ordered pay a victim surcharge at the minimum end of the scale, amounting to £26 — just two hours’ pay for a Deliveroo rider.
Merez will return to court if the fine is not paid by September 2
According to The Sun, it was not disclosed whether Merez arrived in the UK illegally or whether he is in the country under a visa that does not permit paid work.
Merez is the first person to appear in court following a nationwide crackdown on illegal workers by the force.
At least three others have been charged in connection with similar crimes, however, all have failed to appear in court.
According to the latest statistics, officials stopped more than 1,700 people and made 280 arrests on Friday in connection with those working while disqualified.
The Sun reports that of those stopped, 53 were having their asylum support reviewed.