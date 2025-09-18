The migrant, from India, is believed to have been flown into Paris on an Air France passenger plane from Heathrow on Thursday despite threats of legal action. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The first Channel migrant has been deported to France under Sir Keir Starmer’s 'one in, one out' deal, French government sources have revealed.

The migrant, from India, is believed to have been flown to Paris on an Air France passenger plane from Heathrow on Thursday. The deportation took place despite threats of legal action, it is understood. He is the first of up to 100 Channel migrants who are set to be returned to France under the Government's controversial scheme, having been detained by Border Force at the start of last month. French officials also confirmed that a second migrant is scheduled to be flown out later today. A reciprocal flight of legitimate asylum seekers from France to the UK is planned for Saturday. Read more: Labour minister refuses £100 bet with LBC's Nick Ferrari over 'one in, one out' migrant scheme after High Court setback

For the past three days, the Home Office has failed to deport a single person under the policy because of legal challenges. Those threatened with deportation have successfully blocked removal on the basis of claims they have been victims of modern slavery and trafficking. The challenges infuriated the home secretary Shabana Mahmood, who ordered an urgent review of Britain’s modern slavery laws. France are understood to have requested an Indian migrant because of a reciprocal arrangement they have with the Asian country. The deal means they will be able to offer him voluntary return to his homeland, paying for the airfare and offering €2,500. If he refuses, he will face expulsion from the country rather than the chance of asylum.

