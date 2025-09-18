First 'one in, one out' migrant deported to France
The first Channel migrant has been deported to France under Sir Keir Starmer’s 'one in, one out' deal, French government sources have revealed.
The migrant, from India, is believed to have been flown to Paris on an Air France passenger plane from Heathrow on Thursday.
The deportation took place despite threats of legal action, it is understood.
He is the first of up to 100 Channel migrants who are set to be returned to France under the Government's controversial scheme, having been detained by Border Force at the start of last month.
French officials also confirmed that a second migrant is scheduled to be flown out later today.
A reciprocal flight of legitimate asylum seekers from France to the UK is planned for Saturday.
For the past three days, the Home Office has failed to deport a single person under the policy because of legal challenges.
Those threatened with deportation have successfully blocked removal on the basis of claims they have been victims of modern slavery and trafficking.
The challenges infuriated the home secretary Shabana Mahmood, who ordered an urgent review of Britain’s modern slavery laws.
France are understood to have requested an Indian migrant because of a reciprocal arrangement they have with the Asian country.
The deal means they will be able to offer him voluntary return to his homeland, paying for the airfare and offering €2,500.
If he refuses, he will face expulsion from the country rather than the chance of asylum.
A senior immigration official said: “We have already had an arrival this morning and will no doubt welcome two today and we expect a departure on Saturday of a group of asylum seekers to the UK.”
More than 31,000 people have crossed the Channel via small boats to England so far in 2025 – the highest number at this point in the year since the first arrivals in 2018.
As part of the "one in, one out" deal, migrants deported to France are expected to be put up in “emergency” accommodation for the first three days before being housed in one of the 3,000 state accommodation centres for asylum seekers.
These centres currently house 100,000 asylum seekers, who can be trapped there for up to a year and encouraged to apply for “voluntary return” to their home countries.
Those who refuse to leave and are not qualified for asylum will be given orders to leave France.
However, just 15 per cent of those ordered to leave actually left the country.