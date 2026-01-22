The first group of migrants have moved into a former military training camp as part of the government’s mission to end the use of expensive hotels.

The coach, with a police escort, was driven onto the camp at Crowborough, East Sussex, in persistent rain just before 3.30am today.

The controversial plans to house asylum seekers at the site were revealed by the Government last October as part of its pledge to end the use of asylum hotels. It sparked fury from local residents with Wealden District Council voting unanimously against the scheme and thousands of protesters walking through the town.

Today, the Home Office confirmed the first 27 migrants have been moved into the site which will be scaled up to more than 500.

They will only be housed there for up to three months while their asylum claim is processed before being removed from the country if their claim is rejected.

Liberal Democrat Councillor James Partridge said Wealden Council has asked their legal team to see they can challenge the decision.

He added: "We still believe the decision is wrong, but we do have to make the best of it."

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Illegal migration has been placing immense pressure on communities. “That is why we are removing the incentives that draw illegal migrants to Britain, closing asylum hotels that are blighting communities.

"Crowborough is just the start. I will bring forward site after site until every asylum hotel is closed and returned to local communities. "I will not rest until order and control to our borders is restored.”

Kim Bailey, chairwoman of the Crowborough Shield campaign said "We will be considering with our legal team the possibility of obtaining an injunction to prevent occupation (or further occupation) of the site and in any event will be continuing our judicial review which the Home Secretary has shamefully failed to properly participate in.

"Most incredible of all is the Government’s statement in the Direction that ‘there is no evidence to indicate that asylum seeker accommodation results in a perceived or actual increase in crime, or fear of crime including with regards impacts on the health of people living nearby'.

"This is plainly and simply a lie. Crowborough Shield has filed multiple witness statements in its judicial review evidencing such perceptions and fears and describing their impact."

The Home Office insists robust safety and public‑protection safeguards are in place at the camp.

Specialist security are on site 24/7 with CCTV and strict sign-in procedures for residents and all asylum seekers will have been screened against policing, criminality and immigration databases and will have completed initial health checks before arriving.

THIS STORY IS BEING UPDATED