It comes after it was revealed that UK net migration dropped to an estimated 171,000 last year, the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

The crossing is the first since May 9, and so far this month, more than 1,000 people have arrived. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel for the first time in nearly two weeks, in a sign that the Home Secretary's immigration clampdown is taking effect.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pictures show people in lifejackets being led from a Border Security Command vessel in Dover, Kent. A break in the recent poor weather allowed for several crossing attempts to be launched on Friday, with temperatures expected to soar over the bank holiday weekend. The crossing is the first since May 9, and so far this month, more than 1,000 people have arrived. It comes after it was revealed that UK net migration dropped to an estimated 171,000 last year, the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more: Andy Burnham 'supports Home Secretary's controversial immigration changes' as by-election approaches Read more: Did UK migration rise or fall last year?

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Security Command vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: PA

Experts have said it could be down to a number of different factors including the weather, the supply of small boat parts, government policy and the number of migrants coming into Europe. The figures for the 12 months to December are down 48% compared with the previous year (331,000), according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It is the first time the estimate – which is the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country – has fallen below 200,000 since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.