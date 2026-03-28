First missile launched from Yemen at Israel since conflict began, Houthis confirm
The Houthis warned earlier this week they may get involved in the war if attacks continued on Iran
Yemen's Houthis have confirmed they launched a missile at Israel overnight – the first fired from Yemen since the war began.
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It comes after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen in the early hours of Saturday morning.
It marks the first time the country, which is widely aligned with Iran, has become directly involved in the conflict.
The Houthis - who control much of Yemen - warned earlier in the week that they may get involved in the war if attacks continued on Iran.
On Friday, they said they had their “fingers on the trigger” and were ready for “direct military intervention” if any new parties joined the US and Israel in the war.
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Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the missile in a statement aired on Saturday morning by the rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite television.
The group says it fired a barrage of ballistic missiles "targeting sensitive Israeli military sites" in response to the targeting of in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and Palestinian territories.
It added that its operations will continue until the "aggression" on all fronts ends.
The Israeli military said it intercepted the missile.
It follows reports that ten US service members were reportedly injured in an attack on an air base in Saudi Arabia.
Two of the personnel are said to be "very seriously injured" following the attack at the Prince Sultan Air Base, caused by Iranian drones, according to CBS.
The other eight are reported to be "seriously injured" - a different category of injury under the military's classification system.
The strike is said to have also damaged several US refuelling aircrafts, according to American and Saudi officials on the ground.
Some 13 American service members have been killed in action as part of the US war with Iran which started last month, with a further 300 wounded.