The Houthis warned earlier this week they may get involved in the war if attacks continued on Iran

A view of missile launched from Yemen at Israel sighted in the sky over Hebron. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Yemen's Houthis have confirmed they launched a missile at Israel overnight – the first fired from Yemen since the war began.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen in the early hours of Saturday morning. It marks the first time the country, which is widely aligned with Iran, has become directly involved in the conflict. The Houthis - who control much of Yemen - warned earlier in the week that they may get involved in the war if attacks continued on Iran. On Friday, they said they had their “fingers on the trigger” and were ready for “direct military intervention” if any new parties joined the US and Israel in the war. Read more: Ten US service members injured after Iranian missile hits Saudi air base, as Trump refuses to call conflict a 'war' Read more: Asda boss warns of 'temporary shortages’ of petrol as demand at pumps rises due to Trump's war in Iran

For the first time since the U.S. and Israel launched their offensive against Iran, missiles have been fired from Yemen toward Israel. Picture: Getty

Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the missile in a statement aired on Saturday morning by the rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite television. The group says it fired a barrage of ballistic missiles "targeting sensitive Israeli military sites" in response to the targeting of in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and Palestinian territories. It added that its operations will continue until the "aggression" on all fronts ends. The Israeli military said it intercepted the missile.

Yemen's Houthi loyalists chant slogans as they participate in a protest staged to show support to Iran against the US-Israel war on Friday. Picture: Getty