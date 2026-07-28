Qantas has completed the first marathon non-stop test flight from Melbourne to Toulouse in 24 hours - breaking the record for the longest flight by a commercial aircraft.

The Airbus A350-1000ULR, took off from Melbourne and flew a trans-Pacific route over the US and Canada.

Flight tracking data revealed the journey took 24 hours and 23 minutes, making it the longest flight ever recorded by a commercial aircraft.

As the plane reached Toulouse, the operational headquarters for Airbus, 120,000 people watched on FlightRadar24.

The historic flight became the world's most-tracked route that day, Simple Flying reported.

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