The species was persecuted to extinction as a breeding bird in the early 20th century, but returned to Scotland in the 1950s and have since recolonised other parts of the UK.

The RSPB is celebrating a conservation success after ospreys bred at one of the charity's nature reserves in England for the first time. Picture: RSPB

By Poppy Jacobs

The RSPB is celebrating a conservation success after ospreys bred at one of the charity’s nature reserves in England for the first time.

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A pair of the rare birds of prey successfully hatched three chicks at RSPB Campfield Marsh, a wetland on the shores of the Solway Firth in Cumbria, in June, the nature charity said. Ospreys, a migratory bird that journeys from wintering grounds in west Africa to Europe to breed in the spring, are a large fish-eating species typically seen over large bodies of water such as estuaries or lakes. The species was persecuted to extinction as a breeding bird in the early 20th century, but returned to Scotland – now a stronghold for ospreys – in the 1950s and have recolonised other parts of the UK, with an estimated 316 pairs across the country. Read more: Burnham reveals measures to tackle rip-off discounts and subscription traps Read more: Khan accuses Westminster council of 'undermining' London's nightlife as pubs row deepens

A pair of the rare birds of prey successfully hatched three chicks at RSPB Campfield Marsh, a wetland on the shores of the Solway Firth in Cumbria, in June, the nature charity said. Picture: RSPB

The reserve at Campfield Marsh has an osprey platform to attract the birds of prey and the adults who have nested there are thought to be first-time parents, with the male ringed in Dumfries in 2021 and an unringed female whose age and origin are unknown, the RSPB said. Eggs were laid between April 30 and May 6, and once the chicks hatched in June a local primary school helped name them Ash, Bowness Bobbi and Beau. They have been ringed, and are expected to fledge in August, but are likely to remain in the area learning to fish and fend for themselves before starting the weeks-long migration to Africa from September. Mhairi Maclauchlan, site manager at RSPB Campfield Marsh, said: “We are incredibly excited to be the first RSPB reserve in England to host a pair of breeding ospreys.

Eggs were laid between April 30 and May 6, and once the chicks hatched in June a local primary school helped name them Ash, Bowness Bobbi and Beau. Picture: RSPB