The Artemis II crew are now on their way back to Earth after their historic mission on the far side of the moon

The White House has released the first photo of the far side of the moon taken by the Artemis II crew as their groundbreaking mission on the Orion spacecraft is now coming to an end.

The picture, shared on X and dated April 6, was captioned: "Humanity, from the other side. First photo from the far side of the Moon. Captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon."

The astronauts made history by travelling a record-breaking 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) away from Earth on Monday evening, with Nasa adding in a statement: "At this distance, the Moon will appear to the astronauts about the size of a basketball held at arm’s length.

"They also may be the first humans to see some parts of the Moon’s far side with the unaided eye."

Read more: Artemis II astronauts catch first glimpse of Moon's far side 'never seen with human eyes'

Read more: Artemis II begins journey home after reaching record distance from Earth