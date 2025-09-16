First protesters charged with supporting Palestine Action, including two in their 70s, plead not guilty to terror offences
The first people charged with supporting Palestine Action after it was banned as a terror group, including two in their 70s, have pleaded not guilty.
Two women and a man were arrested after a protest in Parliament Square, Westminster, on July 5.
Jeremy Shippam, 72, of Yapton, West Sussex, Judit Murray, 71, of West Ewell, Surrey, and Fiona Maclean, 53, of Hackney, north-east London, are charged with displaying an article in a public place, arousing reasonable suspicion that they are a supporter of a proscribed organisation, under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The group entered the not guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The court heard that they allegedly held placards reading "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action".
Maclean, who was wearing earrings decorated with watermelons, and the other defendants, spoke to confirm their names, ages and addresses.
The plea hearing was briefly delayed to look for a hearing loop for some of the defendants.
The group were released on unconditional bail by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 16 for a trial which is listed for three days.
Mr Goldspring told the defendants: "This will take place on March 16, 17, and 18 so I'm going to release each of you on bail until March 16 when you have an obligation to attend this court.
"Between now and then you are on unconditional bail."
The case will also be listed for a review and case management hearing, without the defendants being obliged to attend, at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 9.
Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper decided to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws after they claimed an action in which activists broke into RAF Brize Norton and sprayed red paint on two Voyager jets.
The proscription means that membership of, or support for, the direct action group is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Hundreds of arrests have been made since the ban came into force in July, with nearly 70 people charged. Almost half of those arrested are over 60 years old.
Critics have argued that the ban, which puts Palestine Action in the same category as groups such as Al Qaeda, ISIS and the UVF, has a chilling effect on free speech.
The UN's high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk previously described it as a "disturbing misuse" of counter-terror laws, calling the Home Office's order "disproportionate and unnecessary".
The High Court ruled that co-founder of the group Huda Ammori is allowed to legally challenge the decision, which could lead to the group being de-proscribed.
In return, Home Office said it will appeal against the High Court ruling.
Downing Street has defended its use of counter-terror legislation to ban Palestine Action, saying evidence and security assessments shared in closed court supported its proscription.
It comes amid reports that morale within the Met police is suffering because of the ban, with one anonymous officer telling Novara Media they felt "ashamed and sick" to be enforcing it.
“Instead of catching real criminals and terrorists, we are arresting pensioners and disabled people calling for the saving of children’s lives,” Officer A told the outlet. “It makes me question why I’m even in this career anymore.”
Supporters of the defendants gathered outside the court before the hearing, some carrying Palestine flags and holding placards.