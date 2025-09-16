Pro Palestinian protesters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 16, 2025 in London. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The first people charged with supporting Palestine Action after it was banned as a terror group, including two in their 70s, have pleaded not guilty.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pro-Palestinian supporters are arrested and forcibly moved by police officers towards police vans. Hundreds of protestors were arrested in Parliament Square for holding signs in support of proscribed group Palestine Action. Picture: Getty

The court heard that they allegedly held placards reading "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action". Maclean, who was wearing earrings decorated with watermelons, and the other defendants, spoke to confirm their names, ages and addresses. The plea hearing was briefly delayed to look for a hearing loop for some of the defendants. The group were released on unconditional bail by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 16 for a trial which is listed for three days. Mr Goldspring told the defendants: "This will take place on March 16, 17, and 18 so I'm going to release each of you on bail until March 16 when you have an obligation to attend this court. "Between now and then you are on unconditional bail." The case will also be listed for a review and case management hearing, without the defendants being obliged to attend, at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 9. Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper decided to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws after they claimed an action in which activists broke into RAF Brize Norton and sprayed red paint on two Voyager jets.

Metropolitan Police officers arrest a retired nurse during a mass civil disobedience event in Parliament Square organised by Defend Our Juries. Picture: Getty

Protesters hold signs reading 'I Oppose Genocide I Support Palestine Action' during a mass civil disobedience event in Parliament Square organised by Defend Our Juries. Picture: Getty