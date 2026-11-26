Both as a symbol of convenience and fairness, and also a social fabric in its own right, it is an antidote to an increasingly individualised culture.

So it was with dismay that I read new data from SumUp, where I work, revealing that almost a quarter (24%) of 18 to 24-year-olds are now more reluctant to get a round in than they were a year ago.

In fairness, this is a trend that extends beyond young people, visible across the generations. Across all age groups, one in five (20%) respondents to the YouGov survey said they were avoiding buying rounds more often than last year.

And it’s entirely understandable why. It would be easy to attribute this to a wider cultural shift in young people's drinking habits. Indeed, younger generations are increasingly moderating their alcohol consumption, but financial pressures cannot be overlooked. Research from Drinkaware in 2025 found that 44% of drinkers aged 18 to 34 who moderate their alcohol consumption do so to save money, compared with just 23% of those aged 55 and over. To put this into perspective, in 2002, the year many of today’s 24-year-olds were born, a round of four pints would have cost little more than £8. According to the Office for National Statistics, the average price of a pint of draught lager more than doubled between 2002 and 2024, rising from £2.09 to £4.77.

For young people, who typically earn less, have had less time to accumulate savings and are more exposed to rising rental costs, that increase is particularly significant. ONS figures from April 2026 show that the median monthly pay of 18 to 24-year-olds was £1,844, compared with £3,068 for those aged 35 to 49. With considerably less financial flexibility, it’s little wonder that younger generations are thinking twice about picking up the tab.

So with the price of going to the pub outpacing inflation and people’s incomes, it's no wonder young people would want to avoid buying a round when the investment can no longer be covered by a tenner and often can’t be covered by a twenty pound note.

Another phenomenon caught by the data is an increase in more complex bill maths. We have all had the dull experience of working out who paid for what, who ordered which sides, who was drinking and who wasn’t, who had a salad and therefore shouldn’t pay as much as the person who bought the steak.

Well, that behaviour is on the rise, with 21% of respondents to the 2000 strong survey engaging in it more than they did last year. Once again, as people become more careful about spending and are trying to save as much as they can, caution around paying for items they didn’t - or won't - consume is adding friction to the way that people socialise.

All of this speaks to a wider concern present in the data from SumUp and Yougov. Brits, and young people especially, are facing a cost of socialising crisis.

Our data showed broad trends in people going out less, declining plans more, deciding to spend time with friends and family at home instead of going out, and - when they do go out - choosing cheaper venues.

In all of these instances, 18 to 24-year-olds are adopting these behaviours at the highest rate. There is often a sense in public discourse that young people somehow voluntarily shun British institutions like the pub, but the figures, and my own anecdotal experience, tell a different story.

Our nation’s young people are being priced out of the experiences we treasure as memories. They are forced, because of the skyrocketing cost of living, to be much more careful about the plans they make, and to feel anxious about their spending when they do go out.

This isn’t a trivial issue, it’s both a huge fear for the hospitality industry, who can see their customer base slipping away, and a major crisis for young people, who report higher rates of loneliness than any other generation.

Buying someone a drink is rarely just a financial transaction; it can be the conveyance by which a new friend is made, a rivalry crushed, or a relationship repaired. To lose it is to lose a crucial mechanism of our social ecosystem.

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Corin Camenisch is the Global Marketing Lead at SumUp

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