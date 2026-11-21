A depressingly long time ago, there was an advert on television claiming ‘the best advert for the YTS is the people who’ve done it’.

And it’s a sentiment that rings especially true this week, in the wake of Alan Milburn’s report and recommendations on so-called NEETS.

After months of waiting it’s finally here, with the Prime Minister promising his Government will act ‘as quickly as possible to get the welfare bill down’.

But should the welfare bill be the sole focus of this push to get young people into work or training?

That may be a controversial question, but I’m speaking as someone who could very well have become a young person ‘not in employment, education or training’.

Except I avoided it, thanks to something introduced by Margaret Thatcher’s Government called the Youth Training Scheme (YTS).

It was introduced in the 1980s and was still operating in 1991 - just when I needed it.

To put things into context, I’d moved from one end of England to the other just before my 15th birthday, and about halfway through the studies leading up to the relatively new GCSE exams.

Put simply, the upheaval in my educational journey towards those exams pretty much wiped out any progress I’d made in my courses.

In some cases I had to drop subjects and replace them with entirely new ones, 18 months before the final exams.

That was all down to how different comprehensive schools operated in different parts of the country, and the final results were far from great.

Fast-forward to summer 1991. After a year at a different sixth-form college, I’d left education thoroughly disillusioned with the whole process and pretty clueless about what to do next.

After about three months, my mother eventually drove me to the careers service, operated by the then county council in the nearest big town.

She plonked me on the doorstep, basically telling me not to come home until I had a job or the prospect of an interview.

Tough love, I suppose, in what was then being called the ‘caring 90s’ after the arrival of John Major at Downing Street.

To cut a long story short, I was eventually offered a placement under the Government’s Youth Training Scheme at a local newspaper as an editorial assistant.

I earned £32 a week and was, in reality, an Office Junior.

But it got me into the world of work and, more importantly, the world of the media.

It provided a route to what would eventually become my work on-the-air at LBC 35 years later.

The mechanics of the YTS aren’t really important here, but the results of it - in my view - were and still are.

The fact is there are people out there in this country, even now, who owe their profession and all the other things that go with them to that scheme.

For me, it gave me so much more than just a job, and the remote chance of carving out the sort of career I’d been coveting since the age of 12.

A career in news radio.

It taught me how adult life worked, starting with the simple fact that I had to be at my desk at a certain time each day and do what I was asked or told to.

It brought me into contact with colleagues who were, in some cases, 20 years older than me.

And that forced me to grow up really very quickly.

Working taught me how a hierarchy works, and the value of knowing your place within that dynamic.

The placement meant I left the house looking smart each day, to the point where the clothes began to help me become a professional.

In the way many children are socialised on starting primary school, that YTS placement socialised me - and professionalised me - for the world of work.

And I’ve never forgotten any of it.

So much has been written and spoken of the Milburn review and how much money it may save, or indeed cost.

But from where I sit today - again, as someone who could have become a very early NEET before such an acronym even existed - that’s not really the point I’m focusing on here.

From my experience, if you get young people into work…there’s a good chance they’ll also learn to be an adult.

On top of that, there’s a good chance they will also learn to become an adult with ’agency’; a degree of hope they will one day have power over their own destiny and future choices.

And the best bit of that potential outcome?

The beneficiaries would pay the state back -many times over.

I pay tax every month.

I have never been out of work and that’s not all just down to luck.

It’s down to a work ethic I probably acquired and developed in the second half of 1991 while I was earning £32 a week.

If I worked hard, came up with a plan and had a degree of ambition, there was always a chance - however small - that I could get to where I wanted to go in life at some point in the future.

Had I not been given that one chance by a Government training scheme, life could have turned out very differently.

You could argue ‘oh he was just lucky.’

Maybe.

But my first job at 17 taught me a wealth of possibilities lay ahead once I’d just got a job.

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Tim Daley is a journalist at LBC.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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