Two children and their families have arrived in Scotland from Gaza for medical treatment, with the Health Secretary saying no-one should have to suffer the "deep trauma" they have been through.

Neil Gray said Scotland had committed to supporting treatment for up to 20 Gazan child patients, with further arrivals expected in the coming weeks.

He said the Government had been working with the health boards where the children will be treated, as well as local authorities where they will be housed, to ensure they have the "essential support" they need.

Speaking after their arrival Mr Gray said: "I am pleased to confirm that the first two patients and their families have now arrived in Scotland where they will receive treatment.

"Scotland has been pushing the UK Government to do more, and it is welcome they have worked with partners to ensure the first group of Gazan child patients and their families arrived safely.

