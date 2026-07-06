The tablets will hit pharmacies on Monday, sparking hopes the treatment will ease the impact of obesity on the NHS.

Nearly half of UK pharmacies reported a surge in inquiries immediately after the medicine recieved UK approval. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Pharmacies across the UK are preparing for a sharp increase in demand after the country’s first weight loss tablet became available on Monday.

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The Wegovy tablet received approval from the UK medicines regulator last month, making it the first weight loss pill authorised in the UK. From Monday, eligible patients enrolled in weight management programmes at selected pharmacies will be able to access the 1.5mg and 4mg doses. Patients are expected to remain on each dose for a minimum of one month before progressing to the next stage. The tablet should be taken on an empty stomach, after fasting for at least eight hours. Once taken, you should wait at least 30 minutes before eating, drinking anything other than water or taking any other medications. The launch is widely expected to generate significant public interest, with pharmacies anticipating high levels of demand. A survey carried out by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) found that almost half of pharmacies had already seen a rise in enquiries from people interested in starting treatment after the medication received approval in June. Read more: Wegovy pills go on sale at Superdrug for £79 Read more: Wegovy in pill form approved in new weight-loss breakthrough

Eligble patients at selected pharmacies will be able to access the 1.5mg and 4mg doses. Picture: Alamy