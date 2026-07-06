First weight loss pill launches in UK with huge demand expected in pharmacies
The tablets will hit pharmacies on Monday, sparking hopes the treatment will ease the impact of obesity on the NHS.
Pharmacies across the UK are preparing for a sharp increase in demand after the country’s first weight loss tablet became available on Monday.
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The Wegovy tablet received approval from the UK medicines regulator last month, making it the first weight loss pill authorised in the UK.
From Monday, eligible patients enrolled in weight management programmes at selected pharmacies will be able to access the 1.5mg and 4mg doses.
Patients are expected to remain on each dose for a minimum of one month before progressing to the next stage.
The tablet should be taken on an empty stomach, after fasting for at least eight hours. Once taken, you should wait at least 30 minutes before eating, drinking anything other than water or taking any other medications.
The launch is widely expected to generate significant public interest, with pharmacies anticipating high levels of demand.
A survey carried out by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) found that almost half of pharmacies had already seen a rise in enquiries from people interested in starting treatment after the medication received approval in June.
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Some pharmacies are offering discounts for those beginning the medication, meaning the first few prescriptions may be available at a reduced price for a limited period.
The cost varies depending on the strength prescribed, with higher doses generally priced higher.
Current prices at some pharmacies range from around £99 for a 30-day supply of the 1.5mg dose to approximately £199 for a month's supply of the 25mg dose.
While there is optimism that the tablet could become a more affordable option than injectable treatments over time, it is too early to say whether this will be the case.
Olivier Picard, chairman of the NPA, said: “This is a significant day and pharmacies are bracing themselves for a surge in demand for this new form of weight loss treatment.”
Picard also highlighted the important role community pharmacies will play in rolling out the treatment, particularly as NHS access has struggled to keep pace with demand.
He believes it “will help eligible patients access treatment safely and help mitigate the impact of obesity on the NHS.”
However, the introduction of the tablet has also raised concerns about counterfeit medicines.
According to the NPA survey, 97% of responding pharmacies said they were worried that the arrival of a tablet version of Wegovy could increase the sale of fake or unlicensed medication through the black market.
The concern comes from the fact that tablets are generally considered easier to counterfeit than injectable medicines.
Mr Picard said: “If anyone is concerned by a medicine they have bought online, they should speak to their local pharmacist for advice.”
He also urged people to be cautious when purchasing medication online, warning against websites offering unusually cheap prices or providers that do not carry out consultations before giving prescriptions.