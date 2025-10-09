Government warned overfishing could spell the death of Britain's iconic fish and chips
Sitting down for a traditional Friday night fish and chip dinner could soon be a thing of the past if the Government doesn’t act soon, LBC has been warned.
Oceana UK has called on the Government to set catch quotas in line with the science and save the traditional British fish supper, as a report from the charity shows many fish stocks are in a perilous state.
The report reveals half the UK’s top 10 commercial fish stocks are either at critically low levels or are being overexploited – with fishing limits set above what the science recommends for sustainable fisheries- or both.
And these low levels could have a startling impact on everyday life - turning a go-to fish and chip dinner to a rare treat.
“The iconic North Sea cod is both critically low and overexploited and that is putting our ocean wildlife, coastal livelihoods and yes, our classic fish and chips at risk,” Oceana UK Fisheries Campaign Lead Amy Hammond told LBC.
“Sadly this goes well beyond cod: half of the UK’s top ten fish stocks – mackerel, North Sea crab and others an in imminent danger.
“Without urgent action from the UK Government, and a legally binding deadline to end overfishing, these populations will collapse, leaving us with increasingly empty seas.”
Ms Hammond has called on the UK Government to do more to protect our waters and prevent a catastrophic fall in the fish population.
“Overfished fish stocks are on a path to collapse and, when they do collapse, livelihoods go with them,” she said.
“The best way that the government can protect the fishing industry in the long-term is to end overfishing and put fish stocks on a path to recovery so that they can support both thriving marine ecosystems and also prosperous coastal economies.”
If the death of fish and chips as we know it sounds like a horrifying idea, Ms Hammond suggests emailing both your local MP and the Prime Minister’s office to ensure over fishing does not continue.
“Overfishing in UK waters is a crisis, which threatens marine wildlife and coastal livelihoods, but it is not currently being treated like one,” she said.
“Shoppers aren't given enough information to know which fish to choose and which to avoid, and even with the best will in the world individual members of the public cannot be made to take sole responsibility for managing the UK's complex fish populations.
“Our government has the science at its finger tips - every year it is told what the sustainable catch limits are - it needs to stop ignoring that advice and start safeguarding our seas.”
The conservation charity warned overfishing was “a political choice” and called for UK politicians to bring in a plan to halt it in order to secure healthy seas and the future of the fishing industry and coastal communities.
Overall, the report found that just two fifths (41%) of 105 UK commercial fish stocks that were assessed were confirmed to be in a healthy state.
The assessment, which the charity said was one of the most comprehensive since Brexit, found more than a quarter (27%) were overfished, leading to critically low populations.
And one in four (25%) were being overexploited, with current fishing quotas set at levels that are not in line with scientific advice on managing the stock to ensure healthy, sustainable populations into the future.
One in six are both overfished and overexploited, the report warned.
Along with North Sea cod, Celtic Sea cod, and herring and whiting in the Irish Sea are at critically low levels and yet are being fished with quotas set above the scientific advice.
But where the scientific advice is being followed, recovery “is possible”, Oceana UK’s executive director, Hugo Tagholm, added.
A spokesperson for the Environment Department (Defra) said: “Defra are working with the fishing industry to promote British seafood and manage stocks sustainably – and have announced a brand new £360 million fisheries and coastal growth fund to drive growth in the sector.
“We are committed to restoring our stocks to sustainable levels and have made significant progress over the past five years, while continuing to support the long-term viability of our domestic fishing industry.”