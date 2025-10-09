Oceana UK has called on the Government to set catch quotas in line with the science and save the traditional British fish supper.

The report reveals half the UK’s top 10 commercial fish stocks are either at critically low levels or are being overexploited. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sitting down for a traditional Friday night fish and chip dinner could soon be a thing of the past if the Government doesn’t act soon, LBC has been warned.

Oceana UK has called on the Government to set catch quotas in line with the science and save the traditional British fish supper, as a report from the charity shows many fish stocks are in a perilous state. The report reveals half the UK's top 10 commercial fish stocks are either at critically low levels or are being overexploited – with fishing limits set above what the science recommends for sustainable fisheries- or both. And these low levels could have a startling impact on everyday life - turning a go-to fish and chip dinner to a rare treat.

Oceana UK calls for an end to over-fishing. Picture: Oceana UK

“The iconic North Sea cod is both critically low and overexploited and that is putting our ocean wildlife, coastal livelihoods and yes, our classic fish and chips at risk,” Oceana UK Fisheries Campaign Lead Amy Hammond told LBC. “Sadly this goes well beyond cod: half of the UK’s top ten fish stocks – mackerel, North Sea crab and others an in imminent danger. “Without urgent action from the UK Government, and a legally binding deadline to end overfishing, these populations will collapse, leaving us with increasingly empty seas.” Ms Hammond has called on the UK Government to do more to protect our waters and prevent a catastrophic fall in the fish population. “Overfished fish stocks are on a path to collapse and, when they do collapse, livelihoods go with them,” she said. “The best way that the government can protect the fishing industry in the long-term is to end overfishing and put fish stocks on a path to recovery so that they can support both thriving marine ecosystems and also prosperous coastal economies.” If the death of fish and chips as we know it sounds like a horrifying idea, Ms Hammond suggests emailing both your local MP and the Prime Minister’s office to ensure over fishing does not continue.

Key UK fish stocks could face "imminent" collapse without action to halt overfishing. Picture: PA