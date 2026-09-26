Four men have been given custodial sentences over cocaine and ketamine scheme

Four men were sentenced for trying to import cocaine through Billingsgate Market. Picture: Background: Mickey Lee, Insert: Met Police

By Sophie Clark

Four drug smugglers involved in an operation to use frozen fish deliveries to import drugs into the UK have been sentenced to lengthy jail sentences.

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A long running Metropolitan Police operation concluded at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday after four men ranging in age from 52 to 63 were found to have used encrypted networks to organise Class A and B drug shipments and distribution. While the men were found guilty for multiple crimes, police honed in on the "fish conspiracy," a plan to import approximately 600kg of cocaine hidden within frozen fish shipments from South America. The group was planning to send the shipment, worth £20 million, to Unwin’s legitimate fish business at Billingsgate Market. "This investigation exposed an organised crime group operating on an industrial scale, attempting to hide their criminal activity where people were going about their daily business, with links stretching from South America and mainland Europe to the streets of the UK,” Detective Chief Inspector Dean Grafton from Met's Specialist Crime said. Read more: Tragic drugs death toll rises in Scotland again as government announces first 'drug checking service' to open Read more: Why does Scotland have so many drug related deaths?

The "fish conspiracy" was a plan to import Class A drugs via a legitimate fish business. Picture: Alamy

The central figure of the operation is Samuel Tokeley, 57, of Alicante, Spain, who will now be spending 22 years behind bars. He will be joined in prison by co-conspirators Scott Richards, 51, of Wickford, Scott Unwin, 52, of Dagenham, and Nicholas Shilling, 63, of Dubai, who are set to serve custodial sentences of 14, 13, and 22 years respectively. The men used a platform called EncroChat to discuss the movement of cocaine, ketamine, large sums of cash and cryptocurrency, as well as shipping documentation, logistics and contacts in Ecuador responsible for sourcing the cocaine. The shipment never ended up happening. Police and the National Crime Agency uncovered their fishy communication in 2020, and spent years using surveillance tools and mobile phone evidence to compile a case against the four men. Messages recovered from encrypted devices revealed discussions around the movement of cocaine, ketamine, large sums of cash and cryptocurrency, as well as plans to exploit legitimate businesses and transport routes to hide their criminal activity.

A picture taken on November 6, 2024 shows packages of cocaine that were found in a container from Ecuador. Picture: Getty