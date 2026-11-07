Customers have been told not to consume tins of Baxters fish soup, and to dispose of them in outside bins

Baxters are warning their tins of fish soup may explode, and should be disposed of. Picture: Irina Naoumova/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Customers who bought cans of Baxters Cullen Skink soup have been warned tins may burst - and are being urged to dispose of them in outside bins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The firm has recalled its Chef Selections Cullen Skink soup, a smoked haddock chowder traditionally made in Scotland. Baxtons claim a manufacturing fault may cause the soup to spoil and cans to "swell and potentially rupture", according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) - causing soup to develop an "unpleasant odour and flavour". The company, based in the north east of Scotland, said the issue may affect the 400g cans with batch code L07XC and an April 2029 best before date. Read more: New Zealand PM says election 'too close to call' as major parties neck-and-neck Read more: Thomas Markle Sr to be tagged after court appearance over child sex abuse images

According to the alert issued by the Food Standards Agency, “a manufacturing fault has occurred which may result in spoilage causing unpleasant odour and flavour, swelling and possible rupture of the can”. Picture: Chris Dorney/Alamy