Fish soup tins could explode, customers warned
Customers have been told not to consume tins of Baxters fish soup, and to dispose of them in outside bins
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Customers who bought cans of Baxters Cullen Skink soup have been warned tins may burst - and are being urged to dispose of them in outside bins.
Listen to this article
The firm has recalled its Chef Selections Cullen Skink soup, a smoked haddock chowder traditionally made in Scotland.
Baxtons claim a manufacturing fault may cause the soup to spoil and cans to "swell and potentially rupture", according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) - causing soup to develop an "unpleasant odour and flavour".
The company, based in the north east of Scotland, said the issue may affect the 400g cans with batch code L07XC and an April 2029 best before date.
Read more: New Zealand PM says election 'too close to call' as major parties neck-and-neck
Read more: Thomas Markle Sr to be tagged after court appearance over child sex abuse images
Shoppers who bought the soup in England, Wales and Scotland have been told not to eat it, and to instead dispose of it without opening it.
"Carefully place the full can in a bag and dispose of it in an external bin," said the FSA.
People seeking a replacement are told to contact Baxters customer care team.
Founded in Fochabers in Moray in 1868, Baxters is a privately-owned family business run by fourth-generation family member Audrey Baxter.