Fisherman admits smuggling Albanian migrants across Channel on yacht from France
The boat sailed from Dielette, France and was bound for Portlan, Dorset before it was intercepted by Border officials.
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An Albanian fisherman has pleaded guilty to smuggling more than a dozen migrants across the Channel on a 40ft yacht.
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Eno Gajda was caught after the yacht he was in charge of sailed from Dielette, France, heading to Portland, Dorset, on August 27.
Officers from Border Security Command (BSC) boarded the yacht and escorted it into Portland Marina Harbour, where the Albanian migrants were removed.
A spokesman for the National Crime Agency said that the occupants were dealt with by immigration authorities and officers questioned Gajda.
The 58-year-old appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration. He is set to be sentenced on November 18.
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Andy Tickner, NCA branch commander, said: “This was a brazen attempt to smugglea group of vulnerable migrants to the UK.
“Although Gajda had some experience at sea, navigating across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes was highly dangerous and put many lives at risk.
“Targeting people smugglers like this remains a priority for the NCA, and we’re doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle the gangs involved, wherever they operate.”
Charlie Eastaugh, BSC director of maritime and small boats, said: “This conviction is a testament to the outstanding work of Border Security Command officers and National Crime Agency investigators.
“People smugglers care about profit, not the lives they put at risk.
“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to bring them to justice.”