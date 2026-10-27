An Albanian fisherman has pleaded guilty to smuggling more than a dozen migrants across the Channel on a 40ft yacht.

Eno Gajda was caught after the yacht he was in charge of sailed from Dielette, France, heading to Portland, Dorset, on August 27.

Officers from Border Security Command (BSC) boarded the yacht and escorted it into Portland Marina Harbour, where the Albanian migrants were removed.

A spokesman for the National Crime Agency said that the occupants were dealt with by immigration authorities and officers questioned Gajda.

The 58-year-old appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration. He is set to be sentenced on November 18.

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