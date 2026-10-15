The body of a man recovered following a report of a missing fishing vessel off the coast of the Isle of Lewis has been identified as 49-year-old Douglas Craigie.

His two crewmates, Norman Murray, 40, who is known as Tam, and Murdo Morrison, 23, remain unaccounted for.

They are being treated as missing people, Police Scotland confirmed.

All three men are local to the Isle of Lewis.

Their vessel, Kilda, also remains unaccounted for and searches remain ongoing.

The boat is believed to have sailed from Brevaig on the west coast of Lewis around 7.30am on October 13 before travelling to the Port of Ness area to work.

It was reported overdue after failing to return on Tuesday evening and the incident was reported around 11.35pm.

The body of Mr Craigie was recovered in the area around 2.45am on October 14.