Crew missing in Isle of Lewis fishing boat tragedy named - as one body recovered
The body of a man recovered following a report of a missing fishing vessel off the coast of the Isle of Lewis has been identified as 49-year-old Douglas Craigie.
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His two crewmates, Norman Murray, 40, who is known as Tam, and Murdo Morrison, 23, remain unaccounted for.
They are being treated as missing people, Police Scotland confirmed.
All three men are local to the Isle of Lewis.
Their vessel, Kilda, also remains unaccounted for and searches remain ongoing.
The boat is believed to have sailed from Brevaig on the west coast of Lewis around 7.30am on October 13 before travelling to the Port of Ness area to work.
It was reported overdue after failing to return on Tuesday evening and the incident was reported around 11.35pm.
The body of Mr Craigie was recovered in the area around 2.45am on October 14.
'Tragic incident'
Chief Inspector Ross McCartney, local area commander for the Western Isles, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.
“The families of all three men involved are being provided with specialist support as our searches continue. We would ask that the privacy of the families of all three men are respected at this difficult time.
“We are working closely with the HM Coastguard and RNLI to search for the vessel and the two missing men
“We know that the local community will be keen to help in any way they can. However, conditions are very challenging and I would urge people not to put themselves at any risk. Please do not attempt to carry out searches in areas which put you at risk of harm.
“Instead, if you believe you may have any information which could assist emergency services then please call 101 quoting reference 3575 of 13 October.
“A police presence will remain in the Port of Ness area and if you have any concerns or information then I would urge you to speak to one of our officers.”
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