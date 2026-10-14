The body of a man has been recovered amid a search for a missing fishing vessel in the Outer Hebrides.

Emergency services are searching for the boat and the two other men onboard.

It was reported missing off the coast of Port of Ness, Isle of Lewis, at about 11.35pm on Tuesday.

Formal identification of the man has yet to take place, but the families of all three have been made aware and are receiving support from Police Scotland officers.

HM Coastguard said an aircraft, two helicopters, six rescue teams, two Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboats, and a local vessel have been involved in the search.

The RNLI was approached for comment.

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