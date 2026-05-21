Five people have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged offences committed in the lead up to the local elections, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said four men and a woman, aged between 23 and 47, were arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

The force said it had received reports of concerns about candidates in the St Peter’s ward of Tameside council in the days before and after the election on May 7.

A spokesman said: “Following initial inquiries last week, we have launched a full investigation into the allegations.

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“The work is specifically investigating the process of how candidates were put forward and represented in the ward, and if this adhered to the relevant legislation and electoral procedures.”

Police are working with the Electoral Commission and local partners, the spokesman said.

Online newspaper The Mill reported the arrests followed its investigation into claims that fake independent candidates were put forward in a bid to split the vote.