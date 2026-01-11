Five arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 49, found dead in Stockton
Cleveland Police said officers were called to an address on Egglescliffe Close, Stockton, at around 6.50pm on Saturday night, where a 49-year-old man was found dead
Five teenagers, including 17-year-old boys, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Co Durham.
Listen to this article
Cleveland Police said officers were called to an address on Egglescliffe Close, Stockton, at around 6.50pm on Saturday night, where a 49-year-old man was found dead.
On Sunday, the force said two 18-year-old men, two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man had been arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.
Read more: Three teenagers among four dead after car and taxi collide in Bolton
Read more: Teaching union calls for under-16 social media ban in bid improve learning
Police said they were aware of footage circulating on social media relating to the incident and asked members of the public not to share this any further, as it could impact legal proceedings.
Anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference SE26005815.
Video footage can be uploaded through the links provided on the Cleveland Police website and Facebook page.