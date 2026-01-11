Five teenagers, including 17-year-old boys, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Co Durham.

Cleveland Police said officers were called to an address on Egglescliffe Close, Stockton, at around 6.50pm on Saturday night, where a 49-year-old man was found dead.

On Sunday, the force said two 18-year-old men, two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man had been arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

