Five people including teenager charged after newborn baby girl stabbed to death in Sheffield
Police were called to the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday morning after reports of concern for the safety of an infant
Four people have been charged with murder after a newborn baby girl was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
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Two men and two women are to appear in court on Wednesday accused of murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by taking steps to conceal the killing of an infant.
A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to her age, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Police were called to the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday morning after reports of concern for the safety of an infant.
Officers searched a property on Holywell Heights and found the baby.
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A forensic post-mortem examination identified the baby’s cause of death as resulting from stab wounds.
Police said Andrea Skopova, 20, Peter Horvath, 19, Peter Horvath, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, were charged with three offences, including murder, on Tuesday evening.
Horvath Jnr, Horvath Snr and Horvathova, all of Holywell Heights, Sheffield, Skopova, formally of Robey Street, Sheffield, and the 15-year-old girl are all in custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Two women, aged 26 and 37, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail.
South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward said: “This is a significant step in our investigation into the tragic circumstances that resulted in the death of this baby girl.
“I would like to thank our communities, who I know will have been deeply impacted by this traumatic incident, for supporting us as we work through this intricate investigation.
“We would ask the public to avoid speculating and posting information online about this case while the legal process takes it course. Protecting the integrity of the criminal justice process is crucial to us securing justice for this little girl.”
Lauren Costello, deputy chief Crown prosecutor at CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendants are active and they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”