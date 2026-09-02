Police were called to the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday morning after reports of concern for the safety of an infant

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

Four people have been charged with murder after a newborn baby girl was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

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Two men and two women are to appear in court on Wednesday accused of murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by taking steps to conceal the killing of an infant. A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to her age, has been charged with perverting the course of justice. Police were called to the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday morning after reports of concern for the safety of an infant. Officers searched a property on Holywell Heights and found the baby. Read more: Tributes paid to British landlady, 31, who died in Germany train station stabbing 'on the way to support friend at funeral' Read more: Gary Glitter appears in court and pleads not guilty to charges he abused girl from age of eight

Officers searched a property on Holywell Heights and found the baby. Picture: Google Maps