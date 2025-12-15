Hospitals across England are bracing for potential widespread disruption after resident doctors voted to press ahead with a five-day strike.

The walkout will begin on Wednesday, coinciding with the busy winter period as hospitals fill up with flu patients.

The British Medical Association (BMA) union confirmed today that the stakes will go ahead, posting online: “Strikes will GO AHEAD from 17-22 December, after resident doctors in England voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest offer from Wes Streeting.”

Last week the union put an offer from the Government to its members, saying the new deal aims to end the "jobs crisis for doctors in England".

It opened an online survey and 83% voted against the Government's offer, the union said.

Read more: Half of NHS hospitals battling 'worst-ever flu outbreak' as 'super-flu' rips through UK

The offer includes a fast expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but does not include extra pay.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “The BMA has chosen Christmas strikes to inflict damage on the NHS at the moment of maximum danger, refusing the postpone them to January to help patients and other NHS staff cope over Christmas.

"There is no need for these strikes to go ahead this week, and it reveals the BMA’s shocking disregard for patient safety and for other NHS staff. These strikes are self-indulgent, irresponsible and dangerous."

Health bosses have ordered hospitals to try and maintain at least 95% of pre-planned work, should the strike go ahead, but have conceded that this goal may be more challenging due to winter pressures in the NHS.

The Government has criticised the BMA for the length of time to respond to the offer, saying that it had offered to extend the union's strike mandate which would have enabled the walkout to be rescheduled to January, should the offer not be accepted by members.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that as a result, patients will experience "unnecessary and avoidable" disruption.

And Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the union "irresponsible" during a visit to Norfolk on Thursday.

Last week the pressure on the NHS was exposed as official data revealed that flu cases in hospitals are at a record level for this time of year.

NHS England aid hospitals were facing the "worst case scenario" after flu cases jumped by more than 55% in a week.

Resident doctors make up just under half of the medical workforce in England.

New analysis released today shows that half of NHS hospitals are currently battling the “worst flu outbreak” ever recorded in the UK.

Seventy of the 141 NHS trusts are facing their worst-ever flu numbers for this time of year.

Among the worst hit was University Hospitals Birmingham, which declared emergency measures last week.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.

“The number of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.

“Even worse, it continues to rise and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead.”