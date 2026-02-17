Five people have died in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in northeastern Spain, regional emergency services said.

Catalonian authorities said that the fire started in the storage room of a five-story apartment block in Manlleu, a town north of Barcelona.

Five others suffered light injuries from the blaze, with emergency services confirming that four people were discharged on-site and another refused to be taken to hospital.

Salvador Illa, President of the government of Catalonia, said he was "deeply saddened by the death of five people as a result of a fire in a building in Manlleu.

"My heartfelt condolences to their family and friends.

"I wish a speedy recovery to the injured people."

