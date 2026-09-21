Five people have been detained and passed to Border Security Command after a migrant boat reached the Kent coast without being intercepted.

The dinghy made it to shore at Folkestone on Monday morning, and the Home Office said an investigation has been launched.

All of those who arrived on the boat are understood to be accounted for and detained.

The thousands of migrants crossing the Channel are usually brought to shore by Border Security Command or RNLI boats, but one is said to have slipped through on Monday.

No small boat arrivals to the UK coast without an escort have been officially recorded since September 6 2025.

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