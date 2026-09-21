Five detained after migrant boat reaches Kent coast without being intercepted
Some 17,480 migrants have arrived after crossing the Channel by boat so far this year,
Five people have been detained and passed to Border Security Command after a migrant boat reached the Kent coast without being intercepted.
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The dinghy made it to shore at Folkestone on Monday morning, and the Home Office said an investigation has been launched.
All of those who arrived on the boat are understood to be accounted for and detained.
The thousands of migrants crossing the Channel are usually brought to shore by Border Security Command or RNLI boats, but one is said to have slipped through on Monday.
No small boat arrivals to the UK coast without an escort have been officially recorded since September 6 2025.
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A Kent Police spokesperson said: “We were made aware by the Coastguard of an incident in the Channel involving a vessel at 9.26am on Monday September 21 2026.
“Patrols attended and five people were detained and passed to Border Security Command officers.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “This was an isolated and rare incident. Officers responded quickly, detaining five individuals.
“There is an ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”
Also on Monday, people wearing life jackets were pictured being taken into the Border Security Command compound in Dover.
Other migrant dinghies were also believed to be in the Channel, with French lifeboat and navy vessels tracking one as far west as Normandy.
Some 17,480 migrants have arrived after crossing the Channel by boat so far this year, including 5,011 since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister.
But the 2026 total is down 46% on the same point last year.