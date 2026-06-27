A 22-year-old man became the latest confirmed water-related fatality after his body was recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury

A 22-year-old man became the latest confirmed water-related fatality after his body was recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Five people have died in open water during the latest record-breaking heatwave sweeping through the UK.

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A 22-year-old man became the latest confirmed water-related fatality after his body was recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, on Saturday morning, West Mercia Police said. The force said Brody Leach was last seen alive swimming in the river on Friday when he apparently got into trouble. It brings the total number of deaths linked to open-water swimming during the June heatwave to five, including two teenagers. Meanwhile, officers searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in the water at Testwood Lakes near Southampton have found a body, Hampshire Police said in a statement on Saturday. Read more: Swimming is the only sport that saves lives. Why have we stopped teaching it? Read more: Pictured: Girl, 15, who died while swimming during bank holiday heatwave as tributes paid to 'kind spirited' teen

Brody Leach was reportedly last seen alive swimming in the river on Friday when he apparently got into trouble. Picture: West Mercia Police

“The boy’s family have been informed and formal identification has taken place. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers,” the force added. Essex Police has also confirmed the death of a 69-year-old man in Clacton. Officers said they were called to a medical emergency in Marine Parade East at just after 11am on Friday after reports of a man in difficulty in the sea. The force said in a statement: “Officers, paramedics, the fire service and coastguard all attended. Sadly, despite colleagues’ best efforts, a 69-year-old man died at the scene.” The three deaths bring the total number of water-related fatalities during the recent heatwave to five after a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon at Aberavon beach on the south coast of Wales.

Officers said they were called to a medical emergency in Marine Parade East at just after 11am on Friday after reports of a man in difficulty in the sea. The force said in a statement: “Officers, paramedics, the fire service and coastguard all attended. Sadly, despite colleagues’ best efforts, a 69-year-old man died at the scene.” The three deaths bring the total number of water-related fatalities during the recent heatwave to five after a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon at Aberavon beach on the south coast of Wales. Earlier, police said they had recovered the body of a teenage boy from a lake in Syston, Leicestershire, after he went into the water on Thursday, since identified as Hayden Jones-Powell

Hayden Jones-Powell was named locally by friends. Picture: Crowdfunder