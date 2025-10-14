After Emmanuel Macron endured another death grip from US president Trump, here are five other times he has tested the circulation of his opposite numbers

Donald Trump shakes hands with Shinzo Abe as Ivanka Trump moves out of the way. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump has again given a very literal take to the phrase “keeping a grip on power” by giving the hand of Emmanuel Macron a good squeeze.

During the exchange, Mr Macron tried to release his hand from Mr Trump’s grasp and walk off stage but the American leader appeared unwilling to let go. From reportedly cheating at golf to being less than flattering about his Windsor Castle banquet, Mr Trump is known for his unconventional behaviour as president. However, his handshakes have, over two terms as POTUS, taken on a particular legend. Here are some of his greatest hits.

A tango in Paris In 2017, footage of the men went viral after they locked hands for 29 seconds. There have been several other circulation-stopping shakes between the two presidents, but an early one in both their terms stood out for its epicness.

Theresa May and Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Mark of a special relationship? Theresa May visited the White House in January 2017 and was seen to walk alongside Mr Trump, while holding hands. The then-prime minister later said: "We were walking along, he said there was a ramp around the corner and it might be difficult walking down it so to take his arm. "And then when we got to the top of the ramp he took my hand, just to go down the ramp and that was it ... I think it was to assist."

The Trudeau show Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau (in this news this week for dating Katy Perry) came to the White House prepared in 2017 - and clung on as Mr Trump gripped his hand. “Canada and the United States will forever be a model of how to be good neighbours,” Mr Trudeau said at the end.

Tango 2: Macron’s Fightback In June 2018, the two leaders shook hands multiple times at the G7 summit, including one handshake which left the shape of Mr Macron’s thumb imprinted onto Donald Trump’s hand. Footage from the time shows Angela Merkel laughing at the exchange.