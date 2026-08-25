Pc Clough died alongside Pc Matthew Blades, 37, when a Volkswagen Passat being driven on the wrong side of a dual carriageway collided with their vehicle

Pc Tom Clough (left) and PC Matthew Blades, who died when a car going in the wrong direction hit a police car on the A66 near Middlesbrough. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Five more people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested by detectives investigating the events leading up to the crash on the A66 which left two police officers and five others dead.

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The force said they were a boy aged 16, an 18-year-old and a man of 21, all on suspicion of participating in an organised crime group; a 55-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23-year-old on suspicion of making threats to kill. It comes after twelve people aged between 19 and 61 were arrested on Monday in connection with the deadly car crash - taking the total to 17. The arrests - of fourteen men and three women - have been made by officers investigating the events leading up to the crash on the A66 which left Pc Matthew Blades and Pc Tom Clough dead, Cleveland Police said. The offences range from possession of a firearm and making threats to kill to participating in the activities of an organised crime group, according to cops.

The five people travelling in the Volkswagen – (L-R) Cole Robert Worthy, Jacob Matusiak, Makai Saddington, Theo Rae, and Michael Robert Cahill. Picture: Family handouts

Two police officers pay their respects as floral tributes are left at Cleveland Police Central Headquarters Memorial Garden in Hemlington on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Cleveland Police said two of the 12 people previously arrested have now appeared in court. Kai Beattie, 19, of Foxrush Court, Redcar, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, according to the force. Cameron George, 26, of Micklow Close, Redcar, was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on September 21 charged with drugs offences and possession of criminal property, it said. Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox called the investigation "fast-moving and complex", with links to serious organised crime.

Tributes are left alongside the A66 road in Middlesbrough on August 25, 2026 in Middlesbrough, England. Picture: Getty

The arrests come after Cleveland Police launched a wide-ranging investigation over the weekend into the criminality which led up to the fatal crash. The force received several reports of two vehicles being driven dangerously on the morning of Saturday 22 August. The first vehicle, which is believed to be a Volvo XC60, was witnessed to be ramming properties in the Middlesbrough area. The second vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, is believed to have been associated with the activities of the Volvo XC60. Four of the occupants of the Passat had previous police convictions. Both vehicles were operating with cloned number plates to avoid detection but were picked up by the Force’s automated number plate recognition technology.

Police officers at the scene of a fatal crash involving a police car and a Volkswagen Passat on the A66 in South Bank, near Middlesbrough. Picture: Alamy

Police said there was "no evidence" indicating that the activities on Friday night and Saturday morning were filmed for TikTok. LBC has uncovered social media clips posted by accounts linked to the crash victims featuring apparent drug-use behind the wheel, reckless driving and dangerous manoeuvres to evade police on the roads. The social media accounts suggest the suspected-joyriders were engaged with a community of young men obsessed with taking risks in motor vehicles. Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox, responsible for the strategic leadership of the investigation, said: "This has been a fast moving and complex investigation, with significant links to serious and organised criminal activity. “The events of that tragic night will have a lasting and profound impact on the Cleveland area and the communities we seek to protect.

A police officer leaves flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ Memorial Garden in Middlesbrough, following the line-of-duty deaths of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough were killed when a Volkswagen Passat. Picture: Alamy

"We have a duty to respond to, and thoroughly investigate, the serious criminal activity that resulted in this fatal incident, and to bring all those responsible to justice. “Our robust response will continue in the weeks and months to come, as we continue to tackle those that seek to cause harm to our communities and tackle serious and organised crime. “Officers and staff across Cleveland have shown incredible resilience in continuing their work in the face of tragedy. “Two of their colleagues lost their lives while serving the people of Cleveland and, while the impact will be felt by our people for a long time to come, they have continued to act with the upmost professionalism. “I am also extremely grateful for the support we have received, and continue to receive, from the public of Cleveland and our wider police family.”