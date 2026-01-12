Five human heads have been found hanging on beach at a picturesque beach - a crime that police suggest is linked to drug-trafficking.

The heads were discovered hanging from poles on a stunning beach in Puerto Lopez in Machalilla National Park, Equador.

The horrific scene is now being probed by police in the southwest of the country, with police speculating that the display was carried out by organised crime gangs embroiled in Ecuador's criminal underbelly.

It follows four years of unrest in the country, after Ecuador became a logistical center for the storage and distribution of drugs servicing South America.

Drug-trafficking networks have long plagued the country, with cartels known to be operating in the area, with 9,000 murders recorded across the country in 2025.

Authorities confirmed that fishermen and their small fishing boats have in the past been used for illegal trafficking operations.

