Five injured after knifeman goes on rampage in Marseille - as attacker shot dead by French police. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been shot dead by police after at least five people were stabbed during a knife attack on the French Cote d'Azur.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident, which took place in the coastal French city of Marseille on Tuesday, saw the man brandish two knives before lashing out at those in a local hotel. The man was also seen to brandish a baton, ignoring orders from police to drop his weapons before armed officers opened fire. One eye witness described seeing 'two large butcher knives' at the scene. The suspected attacker is described as a Tunisian national by local police, with the man said to be a legal resident of France and known to police. Read more: Asylum seeker living in 'newly built £300,000 townhouse' speaks for the first time on adapting to life in the UK Read more: Ex-inmate who shot dead prison officer for exposing his affair with female guard jailed for 45 years

🔴FRANCE 🇫🇷| A knife-wielding man was shot dead on Tuesday by police in the 1st arrondissement of the city of #Marseille after he succeed in stabbing four people in a hotel in downtown Marseille. The attacker is identified as a 35-year-old Tunisian man under judicial supervision. pic.twitter.com/yfOQWTZA8m — Nanana365 (@nanana365media) September 2, 2025

French police have confirmed that the suspect had been evicted from the hotel moments earlier over unpaid rent before attacking a individual staying in his old room, the hotel's manager, and his son, the prosecutor confirmed.. Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone confirmed the suspect had died following the incident. According to witnesses, shots were heard close to the Old Port in Marseille shortly before 3pm local time on Tuesday. Customers chased the man away from the snack bar on Cours Belsunce after he stabbed three people in the hotel.

Sailboats in the old port of Marseille, close to the location of the knife attack. Picture: Alamy