The incident occurred in the Vaavu Atoll, where the group had been attempting to explore a series of underwater caves at a depth of around 50 metres

Five Italian nationals have died following a scuba diving accident in the Maldives. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Five Italian nationals have died following a scuba diving accident in the Maldives, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident occurred in the Vaavu Atoll, where the group had been attempting to explore a series of underwater caves at a depth of around 50 metres (165 ft), the Italian foreign ministry statement said. The ministry did not give any details about the exact cause of the accident. The victims were part of a University of Genoa team and included: Monica Montefalcone, associate professor of Ecology at the Department of Earth, Environmental and Life Sciences (DISTAV),

Her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, a UniGe student in Biomedical Engineering,

Muriel Oddenino, a research fellow at DISTAV

Federico Gualtieri, a recent UniGe graduate in Marine Biology and Ecology. Read more: Finland scrambles fighter jets as Helsinki Airport closes due to suspected drone activity Read more: Iran war 'should never have happened', China says, as Trump's patience for peace talks runs low