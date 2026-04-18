Six people are said to have been killed after a gunman opened fire in Kyiv.

Police in Kyiv have shot dead a gunman who took hostages at a supermarket in the city’s Holosiivskyi district, Ukraine’s interior minister has said.

Ihor Klymenko, says special forces stormed the store after attempts to reach the suspect through a negotiator failed.

He says the gunman had also fired at police officers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says five people are known to have died.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says 15 others were injured, including a child.

He added at around 5:10pm that a woman in her 30s died in the hospital, bringing the total to six killed.

According to the Associated Press, television footage showed police taking cover inside the shopping centre as gunfire rang out, while bystanders were moved away from the scene.

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