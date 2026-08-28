Teams removed an estimated 22,704 tonnes of rubbish, with the operation costing an estimated £6 million.

Five-month clean-up of illegal waste dump near River Cherwell completed. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Teams have finished a five-month clean-up operation of an illegal waste dump near the River Cherwell in Oxfordshire, officials have announced.

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The 150-metre-long trail of waste was deposited in a field by the A34 in Kidlington last year, prompting widespread outrage, a criminal investigation and the Environment Agency (EA) declaring it a critical incident in November. The watchdog has since co-ordinated the clean-up operation, with contractors starting to remove 15 to 30 lorry loads of rubbish each day in April. Over five months, teams from Acumen Waste Service removed an estimated 22,704 tonnes of rubbish, with the operation costing an estimated £6 million. They dug up and shifted waste including tyres, shredded plastic and household waste from an 8,000sq metre area, which is bigger than Wembley Stadium. Read more: Government denies scrapping Thames Water nationalisation plans amid 'serious concerns' - as minister insists ’no option is off the table’ Read more: Higher water bills must mean fewer leaks and cleaner rivers - otherwise, what's the point?

The 150-metre-long trail of waste was deposited in a field by the A34. Picture: Alamy

A general view of the 150m long pile of rubbish. Picture: Alamy

They have now placed concrete blocks at the entrance and the main gate has been securely padlocked to prevent access to the site, officials said. The operation comes as part of a wider Government crackdown on illegal tips after a surge in organised waste crime across the country in recent years. Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: “Communities deserve to be free from the blight of illegal waste dumping, and this clean-up shows we will bring hope back to local residents. “After years of waste crime being allowed to fester, we are taking decisive action through our crackdown, and cleaning up sites like Kidlington is just one part. “By putting more officers on the frontline and using drones to catch offenders in the act, we’re putting the criminal gangs on notice that there is nowhere left to hide.”

General view after the clean-up operation. Picture: Alamy

The Environment Agency shut down the Kidlington site in October 2025, with a decision taken on December 11 to clear the rubbish amid the risk of fire breaking out. There had also been concerns that pollution from the tip could spill into the nearby River Cherwell, prompting officials to install barriers to protect the waterway. Water quality sampling was regularly taken at the site but found no evidence of a significant impact on the local environment, officials said. The Environment Agency’s criminal investigation has seen four people arrested.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Emma Hardy during a visit to Kidlington. Picture: Alamy