It comes as authorities suggested those initially arrested in connection with the Paris raid have 'partially admitted' their involvement

Tourists Flock to the Louvre Museum Despite the Jewellery Heist - as five more arrested. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with Louvre jewellery heist, French prosecutors have confirmed.

The development comes after two suspects held in custody over the heist 'partially recognised' their involvement - despite the search for the stolen items continuing, French officials said earlier in the week. The five suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday night in the Paris region following raids across the capital, the office of French prosecutor Laure Beccuau's confirmed. A main suspect is said to be among those arrested, according to local media outlet AFP. It comes as Beccuau's office revealed their suspicions that the gang behind the crime could be bigger than the four people caught on CCTV. The prosecutor's office added that DNA from one of those arrested could be linked to the crime scene. Read more: Two men arrested over Louvre museum jewel heist Read more: Cruise ship passenger, 80, dies on remote desert island after being left behind

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau speaks during a news conference at the Paris courthouse Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

French investigators say the new suspects can be detained for four days before being charged or released following their arrest. The masked thieves broke into the museum and plucked jewels worth €88m (£77m) from the Gallery of Apollo on Sunday October 19. They used a mechanical ladder on the back of a lorry to gain entry to the gallery before stealing eight items including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense. They also took an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte's second wife, as well as a reliquary brooch.

Stolen items included a tiara, necklace and earring from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. Picture: Getty

Empress Eugenie's diamond diadem and her large corsage-bow brooch - an imperial ensemble of rare craftsmanship - were also part of the loot. It was later revealed the estimated value of the stolen items were calculated at around €88m (£77m). Giving an update on Wednesday, prosecutor Laure Beccuau addressed reports that police believe the robbery could have been an inside job. Ms Beccuau said there was "no evidence the thieves benefited from inside help" and confirmed the jewels have not yet been recovered.

Empress Eugénie's tiara was a gift from her husband Napoleon III, in the mid-19th century. It's one of the 'priceless' pieces of jewellery stolen in the Louvre heist. Picture: Alamy

Two French nationals were arrested on Saturday evening and were held in custody where they were questioned for 96 hours. Both suspects are believed to be in their 30s. Over 100 investigators have been involved in the manhunt and authorities were able to track down the individuals after analyzing more than 150 DNA samples and examining several items the group left behind. Two additional suspects remain at large. One of the men was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he attempted to leave the country. He was stopped during a passport check before he could board an evening flight to Algeria.

Police Crime scene officers gesture at the foot of a furniture elevator used in a robbery at the Louvre Museum. Picture: Getty