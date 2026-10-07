The decision to march in support of Palestine on Wednesday has faced backlash, with Jewish student leaders calling the plans “outrageous”

The decision to march in support of Palestine on Wednesday has faced backlash, with Jewish student leaders calling the plans “outrageous”. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Five people have been arrested for 'inciting racial hatred' during a student Pro-Palestine march through central London on the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

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Demonstrators clashed and police made arrests amid protests in London on the anniversary of the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Picture: pa

Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the attacks on October 7 which saw Hamas-led militants invade Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 250 others hostage. Around 100 pro-Palestine protesters marched and chanted “free free Palestine” and “free the people, free the land” in London, with a group at the back of the march holding a banner reading: “Holocaust survivor descendants against Gaza genocide”. Counter protesters holding Israeli flags and placards reading: “Stop the Gaza genolie” gathered by Russell Square. Shouts of “scumbags”, directed at the pro-Palestine protesters, could be heard, while they chanted: “Terrorist supporters off our streets.”

Picture: PA