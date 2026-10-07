Five people arrested for 'inciting racial hatred' on October 7 pro-Palestine march
The decision to march in support of Palestine on Wednesday has faced backlash, with Jewish student leaders calling the plans “outrageous”
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Five people have been arrested for 'inciting racial hatred' during a student Pro-Palestine march through central London on the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks.
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Demonstrators clashed and police made arrests amid protests in London on the anniversary of the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Pro-Palestinian student protestors are holding demonstrations across the country protesting in part Israel’s subsequent offensive which, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, has killed at least tens of thousands of Palestinians.
Five people were arrested for inciting racial hatred, involving allegedly shouting or chanting slogans calling for intifada in what police described as a “spontaneous protest” outside the Board of Deputies in Camden.
The march, by a group called the University of London coalition, went ahead despite police calling on organisers to change the date.
The decision to march in support of Palestine on Wednesday has faced backlash, with Jewish student leaders calling the plans “outrageous”.
Read more: Face masks banned as students plan to go ahead with pro Palestinian march on October 7 - despite police urging them to change the date
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Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the attacks on October 7 which saw Hamas-led militants invade Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 250 others hostage.
Around 100 pro-Palestine protesters marched and chanted “free free Palestine” and “free the people, free the land” in London, with a group at the back of the march holding a banner reading: “Holocaust survivor descendants against Gaza genocide”.
Counter protesters holding Israeli flags and placards reading: “Stop the Gaza genolie” gathered by Russell Square.
Shouts of “scumbags”, directed at the pro-Palestine protesters, could be heard, while they chanted: “Terrorist supporters off our streets.”
Students linked to Queen Mary University of London were also due to take part in a rally near the campus in east London, while pro-Palestine rallies led by student societies are due to take place at Edinburgh and Glasgow universities on Wednesday afternoon.
Separately, the Metropolitan Police said: “Earlier this morning, officers made arrests at a spontaneous protest outside the Board of Deputies in Camden.
“Five people were arrested for inciting racial hatred, involving allegedly shouting or chanting slogans calling for intifada. They remain in police custody. The protest in Camden has now ended.”
The Board of Deputies of British Jews is expected to hold a vigil in Richmond Terrace, just off Whitehall, later on Wednesday.
It comes after police laid down "stringent" conditions on demonstrators, including a ban on face coverings after organisers defied calls to change the date of the march.
Education Secretary Lucy Powell called on the student march organisers “to show compassion and respect for others by moving it” to another date.