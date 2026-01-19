Daniel Ambler, 23, suffered serious injuries at the Esso Asda Express service station in Seaham, County Durham. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Five people have been charged with murder after a 23-year-old man died after being hit by a car at a petrol station.

Daniel Ambler, 23, suffered serious injuries at the Esso Asda Express service station in Seaham, County Durham, at around 4.50pm on Thursday – and he died at the scene. Durham Constabulary launched a murder investigation and on Monday the force said five people had been charged. Barry Anderson, 51, and Ashton Anderson, 19, from Easington Colliery, and Barry Logan Anderson, 18, from Peterlee, appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court. Also appearing were two 17-year-old boys, who were also charged with murder and violent disorder.

Daniel Ambler, 23, suffered serious injuries at the Esso Asda Express service station in Seaham, County Durham. Picture: Screenshot