Five people appear in court charged with murder following petrol station collision
Five people have been charged with murder after a 23-year-old man died after being hit by a car at a petrol station.
Daniel Ambler, 23, suffered serious injuries at the Esso Asda Express service station in Seaham, County Durham, at around 4.50pm on Thursday – and he died at the scene.
Durham Constabulary launched a murder investigation and on Monday the force said five people had been charged.
Barry Anderson, 51, and Ashton Anderson, 19, from Easington Colliery, and Barry Logan Anderson, 18, from Peterlee, appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.
Also appearing were two 17-year-old boys, who were also charged with murder and violent disorder.
Magistrates issued an order meaning neither of the juveniles can be identified by the media.All defendants were told the case was too serious to be dealt with at the magistrates’ court, and they were remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.
Earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Woollett said: “Once again, I’d like to thank the public for their support and assistance with our inquiries.
“While there will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues, I can reassure the community of Seaham that we believe this was an isolated incident, and we have no information to suggest any wider risk to the public.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daniel Ambler.
”His family has previously paid tribute, saying: “Daniel was a much-loved son and brother, and his death will leave a huge hole in our hearts forever.
“He had a great sense of humour, was popular among friends, and was able to bring laughter to any situation.
“Our family is devastated, but we will remember Daniel for being the kind-hearted soul that he was.”
The force appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.