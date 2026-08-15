Five people and suspected gunman dead after mass shooting in Michigan
A manhunt was launched for 39-year-old Chad Hickman, who was later found dead
Five people and a suspected gunman have died following a series of shootings in rural Michigan.
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Detectives from Michigan State Police worked through the night at three crime scenes in Missaukee County, around 270km north-west of Detroit, after the violence unfolded on Friday.
Officers were first called to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township at around 11.40pm local time, following reports a 13-year-old girl had been shot.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now stable, police said.
Three further people were found dead at the address: a 45-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.
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A manhunt was then launched for 39-year-old Chad Hickman and officers later found a fourth victim - a 53-year-old man - dead at a separate property.
Police warned the public Hickman was armed and dangerous before tracing his vehicle to a wooded area near Whitlock Lane, where they found the 39-year-old dead alongside another victim - a 29-year-old female.
Michigan State Police spokesperson Lt Ashley Miller described the incident as “heartbreaking for the community”.
The motive is not yet known, and victims are yet to be named as officers work to notify their families.
Detectives are still investigating whether the victims were connected.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer confirmed she is monitoring the situation and added: "My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the Missaukee community."