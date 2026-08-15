Five people and a suspected gunman have died following a series of shootings in rural Michigan.

Detectives from Michigan State Police worked through the night at three crime scenes in Missaukee County, around 270km north-west of Detroit, after the violence unfolded on Friday.

Officers were first called to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township at around 11.40pm local time, following reports a 13-year-old girl had been shot.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now stable, police said.

Three further people were found dead at the address: a 45-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.

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