Five people injured in Virginia State University shooting
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1.28am local time (05:28 GMT) on Saturday morning.
Five people have reportedly been injured in a shooting at Virginia State University on Saturday morning.
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The university announced on X: “one individual is in critical condition”, while the other four sustained “non life threatening injuries” and are being treated at local hospitals.
A lockdown at the university has now been lifted, although a strong law enforcement presence remains on campus.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1.28am local time (05:28 GMT) on Saturday morning, in the area of the university’s residence halls.
The incident happened near the Quad Annexes, according to Virginia State University police.
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Those on campus were asked to avoid the area while VSU police and the Chesterfield Police Department actively investigate the incident.
A temporary lockdown was imposed across the campus following the shooting, before being lifted at around 8.20am. The university said a "significant" law enforcement presence would remain on site.
It has not been announced whether any suspects have been arrested.
The public university has around 5,700 students, with the shooting taking place shortly before the start of the new academic year.
According to the university’s website, residence halls opened for students a week ago, while classes are due to begin on Monday.
The shooting in Ettrick, Virginia, prompted a campus-wide lockdown, with students told to remain in place while police responded.
The university confirmed at around 8.20am that the lockdown had been lifted, although a large police presence remained on campus.