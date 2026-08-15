Five people have reportedly been injured in a shooting at Virginia State University on Saturday morning.

The university announced on X: “one individual is in critical condition”, while the other four sustained “non life threatening injuries” and are being treated at local hospitals.

A lockdown at the university has now been lifted, although a strong law enforcement presence remains on campus.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1.28am local time (05:28 GMT) on Saturday morning, in the area of the university’s residence halls.

The incident happened near the Quad Annexes, according to Virginia State University police.

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