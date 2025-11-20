At least 57 people have been injured after two passenger trains collided in the Czech Republic.

Emergency service crews were called to the city of České Budějovice in the south of the country at 6:20am after reports of an accident on the tracks.

One of the trains was an express service, which crashed into the second train in a region 74 miles south of Prague.

