Five seriously injured after two passenger trains crash in Czech Republic
Emergency service crews were called to the city of České Budějovice in the south of the country at 6:20am after reports of an accident on the tracks
At least 57 people have been injured after two passenger trains collided in the Czech Republic.
Emergency service crews were called to the city of České Budějovice in the south of the country at 6:20am after reports of an accident on the tracks.
One of the trains was an express service, which crashed into the second train in a region 74 miles south of Prague.
All passengers were evacuated from both trains, and regional rescue service said two people had serious injuries.
A hospital in Ceske Budejovice later said five people it admitted were seriously injured.
The crash is still under investigation, but preliminary information showed one of the trains likely passed a signal that was in the stop position, Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on X.
Traffic was halted between Ceske Budejovice and the city of Plzen and will not resume until this afternoon.