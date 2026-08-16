A further four people were seriously injured in the crash on a motorway in Co Kildare, Ireland

The scene on the M9 northbound at Junction 3 in Co Kildare. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Five teenage boys have died in a crash involving a car driving in the wrong direction on a motorway in Co Kildare, Irish police have confirmed.

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Two vehicles were involved in the head-on collision near junction 3 on the northbound M9, at about 3 am on Sunday. Gardaí confirmed on Sunday evening that the bodies of the five teenage males had been removed from the scene and taken to Naas General Hospital, where post-mortem examinations will take place. The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash, three women, two in their 30s, one in her 20s, and a male child, all remain in hospital continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries. Emergency services were alerted to a vehicle travelling southbound on the M9 northbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4 when it collided head-on with another car. Read more: Man arrested after reportedly trying to abduct child from bike Read more: Twelve killed after Polish bus overturns on motorway in Hungary

Suitcases by one of the vehicles at the scene on the M9 northbound at Junction 3 in Co Kildare, where a number of people have died and others have been seriously injured after a head-on collision between two cars. Picture: Alamy

A Gardaí spokesman said earlier the female driver and front-seat passenger, both aged in their 30s, of the second car had been taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where they remained in critical condition. A female rear-seat passenger, aged in her 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital and is in a serious condition, and a third passenger, a child, has been taken to the Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in a serious condition. The M9 from junction 3 to junction 4 northbound and southbound were closed earlier, but are expected to reopen shortly. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly described the collision as “horrific” and said that “in some cases” vehicles were being driven on the wrong side of motorways for social media likes. Mr Kelly said: “My thoughts are with those injured in this morning’s collision on the M9. “These family members were travelling innocently when they were struck by a vehicle being driven the wrong way down the motorway. “This horrific incident, following the recent collision on the M50, shows how irresponsible and dangerous driving on the wrong side of the motorway is.

A Gardai spokesperson said the incident on Sunday morning at 3am occurred when one of the cars was travelling in the wrong direction. Picture: Alamy

“That, of course, should be self-evident, but what makes this reckless behaviour even more appalling is that in some cases it is being done for social media likes, regardless of the potentially devastating impact it might have on innocent people and themselves. “As this particular incident has been referred to Fiosrú, the Police Ombudsman, I am constrained in what I can say in detail about this incident, but I know that gardaí do what they can to stop such vehicles while also taking into consideration all other road users. “Gardaí are put in a really challenging situation dealing with such incidents. “As always, An Garda Síochána will fully co-operate with the Police Ombudsman investigation which I hope is completed as expeditiously as possible.”