Five teens seriously injured after stabbing at Halloween party
An unknown group had gained entry to an address where a party was being held on Park Road
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Five teenage boys have been seriously injured after a stabbing at a Halloween party in Hampshire.
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The boys, aged 16 and 17, were found injured after Hampshire Police were called to a property in Eastleigh just after 10.30pm on Saturday.
An unknown group had gained entry to the address on Park Road where a party was being held.
Enquiries into the "serious assault" remain ongoing in the area.
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Senior investigating officer DCI Elizabeth Pirie said: "We are already hard at work identifying anyone who was at the party who may be able to assist our enquiries, whether that be having directly witnessed what took place, having filmed any footage which may be relevant, or who may be able to help us identify the unknown group.
"I understand the response the local community may have to hearing about this incident this morning, and I do not underestimate the impact our scenes will be having on those living in the area. These scenes are vitally important for our enquiries and we are grateful to the understanding of our communities whilst we work to establish the facts.
"If you do have any concerns or information, then please do not hesitate to speak to us.
"We particularly want to hear from anyone who can provide information to support our investigation. If you were at the party and have not spoken with officers yet, or you have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage covering Park Road and the surrounding area, then please get in touch.
"Any information, however small it may seem, could help our enquiries."
The force said they were interested in speaking to anyone who attended the party or has footage, including doorbell camera footage covering Park Road and the surrounding area.
My thoughts are with the victims and their families and all those affected by the incident in Chandler’s Ford last night, and my thanks go to our local police and emergency services for their prompt response. It’s important not to speculate or share unverified information. https://t.co/pd9yidU1xW— Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) November 1, 2026
Liz Jarvis, MP for Eastleigh, said on X on Sunday: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families and all those affected by the incident in Chandler’s Ford last night, and my thanks go to our local police and emergency services for their prompt response.
“It’s important not to speculate or share unverified information.”
Anyone with information can contact Hampshire by calling 101 or visiting their website, and quoting the reference 44260534624.