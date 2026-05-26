Britain saw a series of tragedies in open water as thousands flocked to rivers, lakes and the sea amid a sweltering heatwave with more hot days to follow this week

Declan Sawyer, pictured, died after getting into difficulty in Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln on Sunday. Picture: PA Media

By Georgia Rowe

Six people, including four teenagers and a 12-year-old, have died in separate swimming incidents after crowds flocked to rivers, lakes and beauty spots during the record-breaking May Bank Holiday heat.

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The UK recorded its hottest day of the year for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 35C, as police and water safety experts warned over the dangers of open water. Forces in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Warwickshire, Lincolnshire, Lancashire and Devon and Cornwall were all called to fatal incidents involving five young people and a man in his 60s. On Sunday, a body was found in the search for 15-year-old Declan Sawyer, who got into difficulty in a lake in Lincoln. Emergency services were called to Swanholme Lakes at approximately 14:30 after reports the teenager had entered the water and gone missing. Read more: Mother of murdered teen urges PM to toughen social media laws: “Do for other children what you’d do for your own” Read more: Former Southampton player Victor Udoh dies aged 21

Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned over the Bank Holiday in Swanholme Lakes near Lincoln. Picture: Handout

Following his death, Declan's father Carl paid tribute to the "funny and outgoing young man" and stressed no parent should go through the same ordeal. “He had a very cheeky smile and the personality to match. He was very much loved by his friends and family, and will be missed dearly by many," he said. On Monday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty at Leadbeater Dam near Halifax, West Yorkshire. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the boy was pulled from the water and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. That same afternoon, a man in his 60s died after suffering a cardiac arrest when he entered the sea at Tregirls Beach in Padstow to help two family members who had got into difficulty, Devon and Cornwall Police said. The two relatives were brought safely back to shore by members of the public. On Monday evening, the body of a teenage girl was recovered from the water at Kingsbury Water Park in Warwickshire.

Lyme Regis beach in Dorset packed out on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

In South Yorkshire, the body of another teenage boy was recovered from the water at Rother Valley Country Park in the early hours of Tuesday after he was reported missing. South Yorkshire Police said a specialist search operation was launched after reports at 18:50 on Monday that the boy had entered the water and had not been seen getting out. Then on Tuesday evening, a body was recovered from the River Ribble in Lancashire after a 12-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming with friends at Ribchester.

A teen drowned after getting into difficulty in Rother Valley Country Park. Picture: Google Maps

After his son's tragic death and that of the five others who lost their lives in recent days, Declan's father added: "We would like to raise awareness about children playing near any rivers or lakes in the hot weather. "Please can all parents, friends and family make their children aware of the dangers surrounding water." The Met Office has confirmed Tuesday was the UK's hottest recorded May day in history, with temperatures reaching 35C in Heathrow and Kew Gardens, a day after the record was beaten on Monday with highs of 34.8C. The UK Health Security Agency have said amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday May 28, along with yellow alerts for the North West and North East.

Crowds flocked to enjoy the sun on south London's Clapham Common over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

The heat could be reduced because thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the South West, West Midlands, East Midlands and East of England from 22:00 on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds are expected, the Met Office said, while there is potential for 30mm of rain in less than an hour. The RAC has warned drivers to ensure their windscreen wipers are fit for purpose ahead of the storms. "With thunderstorms forecast which could result in 30mm of rain in less than an hour, it’s vital windscreen wipers are fit for purpose," a spokesperson for the breakdown service said.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of eastern England



Tuesday 22:00 – Wednesday 02:00



Latest info 👉https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Wm602jYl2A — Met Office (@metoffice) May 26, 2026