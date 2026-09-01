Justice Secretary Alex Norris told LBC getting to sustainable prison capacity requires a 10-year solution.

By Jacob Paul

It will take at least 10 years to fully end the overcrowding crisis plaguing Britain’s prisons, Justice Secretary Alex Norris has told LBC.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Norris insisted that offenders leaving prison under the Early Release Scheme will not have full freedom on the outside - as the Government continues to look for ways to free up spaces. It comes as the Government prepares to speed up the building of hundreds of extra prison places with £110 million of investment. Mr Norris told Nick: “We've got a long way to go yet. This is buying us time and breathing space to build this. “The Prime Minister has been very clear that he wants 10-year solutions. I'm working on a goal that gets us to sustainable prison capacity 10 years into the future. I wish predecessors 10 years had done that ago, frankly. "They haven't, but we're going to.” Read more: Government to fast-track hundreds of prison places with £110m investment in bid to tackle overcrowding Read more: Victims Minister refuses to say if Baby P’s mother could be freed under prison reforms

Justice Secretary Alex Norris spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: LBC

Plans to free up more spaces include converting prison laundry rooms. Mr Norris said: "We're going to use creatively across the prison estate, whether it's office space or laundry space There's lots and lots of sort of empty space. It is functional, but we're finding that balance between, you know, those day-to-day functions and the need to have enough places to convert them where we can into usable cell space. "I wouldn't want to go laundry room by laundry room around the prison estate, but there are creative ways we can use in terms of using other parts of the prison as well." It comes after the government announced that people convicted of manslaughter, death by drunk or dangerous driving, rape, grooming and historic child sexual offences will now be exempt from the Early Release Scheme. But many domestic abusers will still qualify under the new rules, which means they will start to be let out from 1 October 2026. LBC has heard from victims of domestic abuse who say the Early Release Scheme will put lives at risk, including Victoria Lamberth, whose ex-husband was jailed after subjecting her to abuse.

One of the cells at HMP Millsike during it's official opening - the new Category C jail in Yorkshire will deliver 1,500 prison places. Picture: Alamy