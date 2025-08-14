Described by locals as a “patriotic outpouring,” flags have appeared on houses and streetlights in Northfield, a residential area in the outer southern part of the city. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

Tensions are high in several Birmingham neighbourhoods as council workers began taking down scores of St George's Cross and Union Jack flags attached to lampposts by residents.

Described by locals as a "patriotic outpouring", flags have appeared on houses and streetlights in Northfield, a residential area in the outer southern part of the city. Their sudden emergence has sparked huge debate among residents, with many voicing their support for the initiative on social media. But Birmingham City Council have now confirmed the flags will be removed, saying the "unauthorised items" are "dangerous" and could potentially kill motorists and pedestrians. "People who attach unauthorised items to lampposts could be putting their lives and those of motorists and pedestrians at risk. "Placing unauthorised attachments on street furniture, particularly tall structures like lampposts, can be dangerous," a council spokesperson said.

The flags were first seen in Weoley Castle before spreading to other parts of Northfield, including Bartley Green, Selly Oak, and Frankley Great Park. Picture: X

Highway staff will now remove all flags attached to lampposts as they prepare to upgrade the city's streetlights. To carry out these improvements, lamp columns need to remain free from attachments, including flags, the council said. The spokesperson added: "Lampposts and other street furniture need to be protected which is why highways staff across the city removed around 200 advertising banners and flags that had been attached to lampposts since the start of this year. "They take down attachments from lampposts routinely, including advertising signs, bunting trails and flags." There are fears the mass removal could trigger protests in the city, after numerous residents expressed support for the flag flying initiative. Many had been putting up their own flags, asking on social media for their streets to be next, or donating to a GoFundMe appeal to purchase more. The flags were first seen in Weoley Castle before spreading to other parts of Northfield including Bartley Green, Selly Oak and Frankley Great Park.

Many reisdents have been putting up their own flags, asking on social media for their streets to be next, or donating to a GoFundMe appeal to purchase more. Picture: Facebook