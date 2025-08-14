Flag row in Birmingham: St George's and Union Jacks 'could put lives at risk', council says
Tensions are high in several Birmingham neighbourhoods as council workers began taking down scores of St George's Cross and Union Jack flags attached to lampposts by residents.
Listen to this article
Described by locals as a "patriotic outpouring", flags have appeared on houses and streetlights in Northfield, a residential area in the outer southern part of the city.
Their sudden emergence has sparked huge debate among residents, with many voicing their support for the initiative on social media.
But Birmingham City Council have now confirmed the flags will be removed, saying the "unauthorised items" are "dangerous" and could potentially kill motorists and pedestrians.
"People who attach unauthorised items to lampposts could be putting their lives and those of motorists and pedestrians at risk.
"Placing unauthorised attachments on street furniture, particularly tall structures like lampposts, can be dangerous," a council spokesperson said.
Read more: On the streets with Bournemouth's 'Safeguard Force' on first patrol in seaside resort
Read more: Chaos outside Canary Wharf hotel after ‘migrant walked into woman’s house’
Highway staff will now remove all flags attached to lampposts as they prepare to upgrade the city's streetlights.
To carry out these improvements, lamp columns need to remain free from attachments, including flags, the council said.
The spokesperson added: "Lampposts and other street furniture need to be protected which is why highways staff across the city removed around 200 advertising banners and flags that had been attached to lampposts since the start of this year.
"They take down attachments from lampposts routinely, including advertising signs, bunting trails and flags."
There are fears the mass removal could trigger protests in the city, after numerous residents expressed support for the flag flying initiative.
Many had been putting up their own flags, asking on social media for their streets to be next, or donating to a GoFundMe appeal to purchase more.
The flags were first seen in Weoley Castle before spreading to other parts of Northfield including Bartley Green, Selly Oak and Frankley Great Park.
On the Weoley Castle Community Facebook page, one person wrote: "We all like the flags. They brighten up the area and they’re not offensive in the slightest."
Others fear the activity is politically motivated and those responsible are seeking to stir up division between white British residents and other communities in the area.
One unnamed flag-flying resident told BirminghamLive that the patriotic bunting had been put up because people in the area have "had enough".
"This country is a disgrace and has no backbone," they said. "This isn't racism, it's frustration at being pushed into a corner and silenced."
Jeremy Duthie, from Weoley Castle, also told the newspaper: "My personal opinion is that anyone who has a problem with our national flag being flown is living in the wrong country and should maybe consider living in the country represented by whatever flag they prefer to see flying."
Many have also pointed out that Palestinian flags were flying in other parts of the city to show solidarity over the Gaza crisis.
But concerns remain about the "agenda" of those behind the flags, with some claiming the move is designed to "make people feel unwelcome and uncomfortable".
Northfield is expected to be targeted by Reform and independent candidates in next year's local elections, and one resident suggested the scheme could be linked to anti-migrant protests seen outside asylum hotels across the UK.
"We don't need flags to improve our community; if people want to improve things they could take positive steps to help each other," the anonymous resident said.