Birmingham council to stop anti-migrant group from putting flags up in city after injunction submitted
Tensions grew last year as flags appeared across the country, with angry clashes between opposing groups and residents who said their actions were divisive
Birmingham City Council is seeking a High Court injunction to stop members of an anti-migrant group from putting flags up in the city.
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An "evidence-led process" found that raising flags affects public safety, lawful highway management and community cohesion.
Raise the Colours, an anti-migrant group based in Birmingham, was actively putting up Union and St George's Cross flags on lampposts across the city.
Tensions grew last year as flags appeared across the country, with angry clashes between opposing groups and residents who said their actions were divisive.
The injunction, submitted by the council, names Raise the Colours co-founder Ryan Bridge and six others who it is seeking to prevent from hanging flags.
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Speaking in October last year, Bridge, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, said the idea behind the group was to show pride in "a multi-faith, multi-religion, multicultural country".
Some people in Stirchley and Moseley removed the flags after opposing activists said the flags had been "hijacked" by far-right groups with racists sentiments.
Bridge agreed not to put up flags on lampposts in Oxfordshire, along with four activists, after the county council brought legal action against the group.
On Wednesday, Birmingham City Council said its injunction would prevent "unauthorised attachments on the highway, including flags, banners and signage".
"Community engagement will continue alongside the legal process," it said.
Councillor Jane Baston, cabinet member for equalities, communities and social justice, said: "The council is taking a lawful, proportionate and evidence-led approach to unauthorised attachments on the highway.
"This includes pursuing injunctive action based on the evidence gathered to date.
"Our priority is to protect public safety, staff and contractor welfare, community cohesion and the responsible use of public funds.
"We ask residents and community groups to support this approach and to ensure any displays are placed only where permission exists."