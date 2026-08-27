Tensions grew last year as flags appeared across the country, with angry clashes between opposing groups and residents who said their actions were divisive

The flag of the United Kingdom and the Flag of St George hang from lamposts in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Birmingham City Council is seeking a High Court injunction to stop members of an anti-migrant group from putting flags up in the city.

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England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland & Ireland are draped from lamposts along West Boulevard in Quinton, Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Speaking in October last year, Bridge, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, said the idea behind the group was to show pride in "a multi-faith, multi-religion, multicultural country". Some people in Stirchley and Moseley removed the flags after opposing activists said the flags had been "hijacked" by far-right groups with racists sentiments. Bridge agreed not to put up flags on lampposts in Oxfordshire, along with four activists, after the county council brought legal action against the group. On Wednesday, Birmingham City Council said its injunction would prevent "unauthorised attachments on the highway, including flags, banners and signage". "Community engagement will continue alongside the legal process," it said.