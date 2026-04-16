A giant England flag painted across a historic Wiltshire pub will remain, after councillors voted to grant permission for the decoration.

In a report, officers said the “form of decoration fails to preserve the special interest” of the 17th century two-storey building “whilst also failing to enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Wiltshire Council planning officers recommended that the authority’s Eastern Area Planning Committee should refuse consent for the flag to remain on the Grade II listed building.

An investigation into the flag was launched in November last year, after a member of the public complained the pub looked like “the headquarters of the National Front”.

Landlord Jerry Kunkler adorned his pub, The Moonrakers Inn in Pewsey, with the St George’s flag to show his support for English sports teams in 2016.

He added that he was looking forward to the flag being up for sporting fixtures in the future, as well as St George’s Day on April 23.

“The result is right. It is a sporting bar. I have always been an England supporting person.”

Speaking to the Press Association after the vote, Mr Kunkler, who has served as a Conservative councillor for decades, said: “I’m happy with the result. It is justified.

Five councillors voted in favour of the motion, while three voted against and one abstained.

However, during a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the committee of Wiltshire councillors voted to grant consent for the flag.

They added that the case should be referred to the enforcement team to “seek the removal of the red painted lines” if they were not taken down.

During the committee meeting, council officers outlined a report which included comments from members of the public about the flag.

Six people gave their support to the painted lines, describing how they demonstrated “loyalty” to England and support of English football team.

Four people objected, detailing concerns for the heritage and conservation of the building, with one remarking that it “lowers (the) tone of (the) area” and another alleging there is a “presumed association with other organisations”.

Two people gave mixed comments, with one stating “flags should be flown on poles”.

Mike Fowler read a statement on behalf of Mr Kunkler, which highlighted how pubs were closing across the country with The Moonrakers “bucking this trend”.

“This is an overtly English sports bar which does not serve food,” he told the committee.

“It is, in fact, an old fashioned boozer.

“Five large TVs always show English games, whether football, rugby union and also ladies football and rugby.

“The Moonrakers is known as the local venue where England fans can always watch England matches.

“The red English cross on the outside of the building is an integral part of the identity of the pub.”

Kim Dorland, who has worked for the pub for 21 years, added: “We are an England supporting pub, a traditional English bar, but open to all who wish to visit.”

Councillor Keith Allen spoke of his own military service as he urged councillors to support the flag remaining.

“I served Queen and country across the world,” Mr Allen said.

“I defended that flag every day.

“Now I’m in this position and I will defend that flag again.”

Councillor Paul Oatway described the comment about the National Front as “ridiculous” and told the committee that only five people in Pewsey, which has a population of just under 4,000 people, had complained.

Councillor Stuart Wheeler said people in Pewsey did not consider “there is any harm” from the flag and described the pub and its landlord as famous.

The pub, known locally as the Moonies, was the inspiration for the play Jerusalem by Jez Butterworth, in which Mark Rylance starred, Mr Wheeler said.

“People come from all over the country to see where Micky Lay died on the doorstep, waiting for the pub to open,” he added.

“This pub is famous. This pub enhances the environment, it does no harm.”

Councillor Ross Hemming, who had dressed in a red, white and blue shirt for the meeting, described himself as a “patriot”.

However, he said the painted flag was “inappropriate” in the designated conservation area and suggested a red ribbon be used instead to celebrate sporting events.

The committee, in reaching its decision, concluded that the flag did not result in unacceptable harm to the listed building or the character and appearance of the Pewsey Conservation Area.

Speaking after the vote, Councillor Mel Jacob, the deputy leader of Wiltshire Council, said: “We have a legal duty to protect listed buildings and conservation areas and when a concern is raised about unlawful works to a listed building we are required to investigate and, where necessary, take appropriate action.

“In this case, the correct process has been followed and the final decision has been made by democratically elected members from different political parties.

“This decision was made on planning and heritage grounds about the effect on a listed building – the content or meaning of the design itself was not a consideration in the decision.”