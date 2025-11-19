A summit of police chiefs and crime commissioners heard the displays were part of a "disturbing trend"

The surge of flags displayed on the country's streets according to Emily Spurrell. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A police leader has claimed the display of national flags on Britain's streets has become a "tool of division."

Emily Spurrell, chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), described the trend as "sowing fear" and also hit out at the Government's asylum plans. The surge in St George's crosses and Union Jacks flags being hung on lamp posts, bridges and street signs, began in the summer as part of Operation Raise the Colours. Ms Spurrell told a summit of police chiefs and crime commissioners that the display of flags was part of a "disturbing" trend in rising hate-fuelled rhetoric and deliberate misinformation about immigration and asylum seekers. Read more: Policing minister ‘admits’ decision to scrap PCCs was ‘rushed and poorly handled’ Read more: St George’s flags create ‘no-go zones’ with NHS staff reporting frequent abuse during home visits

(Left to right) Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy with Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell. Picture: Alamy

She said: "Flags are an expression of our identity and proudly fly outside our police buildings. But when they are used to provoke fear or assert dominance, they become tools of division. "That is not free expression, that is intimidation. These actions are sowing fear, fuelling division and leaving our neighbours, our colleagues and our friends, feeling unsafe in their homes and afraid to walk down the street. "These actions do not reflect the values of our country – compassion, fairness and respect are the values that bind us together. "We've heard this week some of the plans the Home Secretary has to overhaul the [asylum] system. Change must not come at the cost of compassion." Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a host of changes to the current immigration system on Monday. Among the changes, asylum seekers will be returned home if their country is deemed safe and will have to wait 20 years in the UK before they can apply to settle permanently. Deportations after claims are rejected will also be sped up, while visas for nationals from Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will not be granted if their governments do not increase cooperation with the UK's attempts to deport their citizens.

The surge in flags started in the summer as part of Operation Raise the Colours. Picture: Alamy